What's coming to Apple TV+ in June 2022? 3 shows to look forward to

Apple TV+ has gained massive popularity in a very short time. Launched on November 1, 2019, the streaming platform boasts of having huge names and some crowd-pulling movies.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston's American drama The Morning Show were among the first on the Apple TV+. Other hits like Defending Jacob, Little Voice, and Lisey's Story should be on one's watch list.

Besides original movies and popular shows, the platform is also host to several documentaries created by Apple TV+.

We researched and chalked out a list of exciting shows releasing in June 2022.

Amazing shows coming to Apple TV+ in June 2022

1) Loot

Releasing on: June 24, 2022

Cast: Maya Rudolph, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Nat Faxon, Ron Funches, Joel Kim Booster, Stephanie Styles, Meagan Fay

Created by Matt Hubbard and Alan Yang, this upcoming comedy-drama is ready to debut on June 24, 2022, on Apple TV+.

The story revolves around Molly (Maya Rudolph), a billionaire who divorces her husband, after discovering that he had been cheating on her for the past 20 years. Molly loses her way, devastated by this revelation; and spirals into self-destruction. To get back on track, she takes charge of saving the world with the help of a charitable foundation and $87 billion.

The show will feature Emmy award-winning actor Maya Rudolph trying to get a fresh start after a not-so-happy ending. She will also be seen in the upcoming Disney project, Disenchanted. She will also be giving her voice to Baymax! - the upcoming Disney+ series.

2) Physical - Season 2

Releasing on: June 3, 2022

Cast: Rose Byrne, Della Saba, Rory Scovel, Paul Sparks, Dierdre Friel, Lou Taylor Pucci, Ashley Liao, Ian Ousley, Mary Holland, Geoffrey Arend, Ian Gomez, Erin Pineda, Al Madrigal, Tamra Meskimen, Blaine Gray

This dark comedy has been running since 2021, with a very successful first season. Annie Weisman created this drama series. Its second season was renewed ahead of its first season finale. The first episode of Season 2 aired on June 3, 2022, following a release each Friday.

The series focuses on a worried housewife, Sheila Rubin (Rose Byrne), who has to fight intense personal battles. Things finally started turning when she discovered her passion for aerobics. This sparkling discovery enabled her to walk the road towards empowerment and victory. Sheila is also torn between her love for her husband, Danny, and her fatal attraction to real estate mogul John Breem.

The trailer for Season 2 suggests that Sheila has become quite the talk of the town. Having released her first aerobics video, she is finally on her way to becoming the fitness queen. However, we also see that there are various roadblocks along the way. She needs to pave her way through these obstructions and win the power struggle to be the queen of her empire.

The cast pretty much remains the same as in the first season, with the joyful addition of Murray Bartlett, a charismatic fitness guru, and pioneer of a late-night infomercial. He can be seen advising Sheila on how to ace her game.

3) For All Mankind - Season 3

Releasing on: June 10, 2022

Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel Van Santen, Jodi Balfour, Wrenn Schmidt, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey W. Johnson, Mason Thames, Coral Peña, Olivia Trujillo, Edi Gathegi.

Created and written by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi, For All Mankind is a sci-fi drama streaming on Apple TV+. It has been running successfully for two seasons. The first was aired on February 19, 2021. The drama was renewed for a third season and is set to air on June 10, 2022. Apple TV+ will release all the episodes systematically every Friday through August 12, 2022.

The show's premise is based on an alternate universe where NASA and the Soviet Union are still racing with far-reaching achievements in space exploration.

The third season of this Apple TV+ series will showcase us as astronauts from both the organizations trying to land on Mars and find a way to colonize human life on the deserted planet. The series will show us the possibilities of the impossible.

