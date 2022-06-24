What is the controversy with Lightyear? Oklahoma theatre slammed for issuing fast-forward warning over same gender kiss scene 

Disney Pixar’s Lightyear finally hit the screens on June 17, following several months of anticipation and excitement among Toy Story fans. However, the film found itself in the middle of a controversy after a few countries banned its release over a brief same-gender kiss scene.

More recently, the 89er theatre in Kingfisher, Oklahoma, came under fire for issuing a fast-forward warning notice over the same scene. The message issued by the theatre read:

“Attention Parents: The management of this theatre discovered after booking ‘Lightyear’ that there is a same-sex kissing scene within the first 30 minutes of the Pixar movie. We will do all we can to fast-forward through that scene, but it might not be exact.”

Local resident Patricia Kasbek told NBC News that she initially thought the message was a joke but issued a complaint against the theatre after realizing the warning was serious in nature:

“I told them that it was completely insulting for them to censor a same-gender kiss when they’ve never done this to an opposite-gender kiss. I will never see a movie at this theater while under this ownership.”

Kasbek also called the sign “cruel” and “bigoted.” Meanwhile, Alex Wade, the Deputy Director of the LGBTQ+ advocacy organization, Oklahomans for Equality, also called out the theatre and said that the move left him heartbroken:

“I am not shocked to see something like this happening in my state, but it does break my heart that young LGBTQ+ Oklahomans are made to feel like something is wrong with them. This is why we develop chapters in rural Oklahoma to show everyone that there are people in their corner.”

The publication also reported that the warning sign remained at the Oklahoma theatre over the weekend but was removed by Monday afternoon.

Twitter slams Oklahoma theatre for Lightyear warning sign

As Disney Pixar’s Lightyear was released across the globe, the film stirred controversy in some countries over a short same-gender kiss between two characters. The move prompted a major outcry from several fans, including members of the LGBTQ+ community, who condemned people boycotting the scene.

Last weekend, Oklahoma’s 89er theatre landed in hot waters for fast-forwarding the scene and issuing a warning notice over the same. In response, several social media users took to Twitter to slam the theatre for their actions:

Martyn @MartynDerg @Kendal21Kendal @rabbit_isdead oh my god it's a <1sec long peck I didn't even know, why are they freaking out @Kendal21Kendal @rabbit_isdead oh my god it's a <1sec long peck I didn't even know, why are they freaking out

DAK (D. A. Kronos) @tzDAK @rabbit_isdead That is just so terribly messed up. I can't help thinking if there was a scene where someone kissed a baseball, or a frog, or all four of their grandparents, the same person who made that sign wouldn't have had a problem with it. Seems to me the problem is only in their mind. @rabbit_isdead That is just so terribly messed up. I can't help thinking if there was a scene where someone kissed a baseball, or a frog, or all four of their grandparents, the same person who made that sign wouldn't have had a problem with it. Seems to me the problem is only in their mind.

Wuz1vic @wuz1vic @FrancesMFDanger And yet they will happily show films with shootings, stabbings and beatings no doubt. @FrancesMFDanger And yet they will happily show films with shootings, stabbings and beatings no doubt.

Copper @CopperCoyote5 @FrancesMFDanger @AuntyCarpetWeed I just don't get it, I'm so tired. Where do they find the energy to hate? It sounds exhausting. @FrancesMFDanger @AuntyCarpetWeed I just don't get it, I'm so tired. Where do they find the energy to hate? It sounds exhausting.

Jodi Picoult @jodipicoult Clorox Cocktail @rabbit_isdead Oklahoma as Oklanohomo Oklahoma as Oklanohomo https://t.co/DOgQUrZtqT Reminder: 1. love is love. 2. America is becoming 2 countries -- one full of people who realize representation matters, who embrace the rights of people rather than strip them away...and then one like Oklahoma. (Or Florida. Or Texas. Or the @SmithLibRef Board of Trustees) twitter.com/rabbit_isdead/… Reminder: 1. love is love. 2. America is becoming 2 countries -- one full of people who realize representation matters, who embrace the rights of people rather than strip them away...and then one like Oklahoma. (Or Florida. Or Texas. Or the @SmithLibRef Board of Trustees) twitter.com/rabbit_isdead/…

LarryvilleLife (but in Arkansas for now) @larryvillelife Half-expected to encounter a similar sign when seeing Lightyear today in Arkansas lol. (Sign is from Oklahoma). Half-expected to encounter a similar sign when seeing Lightyear today in Arkansas lol. (Sign is from Oklahoma). https://t.co/Jo9r5eqTbJ

The 89er theatre reportedly removed the warning sign in response to the backlash. However, it remains to be seen if authorities will address the situation and issue an official statement in the days to come.

A look into the Lightyear same-gender kiss controversy

Disney Pixar's Lightyear was banned in 14 countries over a same-gender kiss scene (Image via Getty Images)

Disney Pixar’s much-awaited Toy Story spin-off Lightyear was banned by 14 countries (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Bahrain, Egypt, Qatar, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, and Syria) upon its release due to a scene showing a brief kiss between two female characters.

Prior to the release of the film, sources revealed that while the relationship between Hawthorne (voiced by Uzo Aduba) and her girlfriend was prominently mentioned in the movie, the kiss between the characters was edited out.

However, the scene was included in the film in a bid to include LGBTQ+ representation, especially after the outrage of Disney and Pixar employees over Bob Chapek’s response to the 'Don’t Say Gay' bill.

While several Hollywood films have been censored in different countries for LGBTQ+ representation in the past, the response to Lightyear has been largely condemned by fans, activists, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

