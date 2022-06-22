Superman & Lois Season 3: Everything we know so far

The second season of Superman & Lois is coming to a conclusion on June 28, 2022. As fans wait with bated breaths for the highly anticipated season finale, numerous theories have been floating around about the storyline.

A new villain is expected to be a part of the third installment, which has further increased anticipation among fans. Read on further to find out more details about Superman & Lois season 3, the new villain and more.

Superman & Lois season 3: New villain, recap, what to expect from the series and more

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last month, actress Elizabeth "Bitsie" Tullock mentioned that the third season will feature a ''very cool'' villain. She did not reveal the identity of the character or spill more details. The show was earlier renewed for a third season in March 2022. Details about the plot are currently being kept under wraps.

However, as per Tullock's comments, fans can expect a new villain to be introduced at the end of the second season. A cliffhanger is almost certain, with a new plot point and character teased at the end. Currently, no official release date has been set for the third season, but fans can expect it to premiere sometime in early 2023.

The 14th episode of the current season, titled Worlds War Bizarre, premiered on June 21, 2022, and set things up nicely for an explosive finale, which will air next week. The official synopsis of episode 14 by The CW states:

''A weary Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) holds vigil at Superman’s (Tyler Hoechlin) bedside. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) continue to worry about their father, who seems more human now than ever.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Lastly, John Henry (Wole Parks) and Natalie (Taylor Buck) work together to figure out the best way to defend against Ally Allston’s (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) powers.''

Arguably the biggest highlight of the episode was Jordan finally revealing his super-power to Sarah during his epic battle with the dopplegangers. A devastated Sarah then confronted her mother Lana, who was aware of the truth but did not disclose it to her. It'll be interesting to see how the finale pans out, with so many storylines and arcs yet to be explored. The official synopsis of the finale reads:

“Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik), with the authorization of the Department of Defense, has a message for the people of Smallville, not only is the merging of planets real, it is happening.”

Superman & Lois trailer, cast and more details

One of the most acclaimed superhero TV shows Superman & Lois premiered in February of 2021 to highly positive reviews from critics, who have praised the show's storyline, overall fun and entertaining tone, and the performances by the cast. The second season has also consistently received positive reviews from critics and continues its popular run on The CW.

The show features Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth ''Bitsie'' Tulloch in the roles of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, respectively. Both actors have received widespread critical acclaim for their performances. Hoechiln was nominated for a Critics Choice Super Award in the Best Actor in a Superhero Series category. The series also stars Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarrette, and many others in supporting roles.

