What time will Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 14 air on The CW? Plot details and more explored

The CW's popular superhero series, Superman & Lois, will air the 14th episode of its second season on June 21, 2022. The penultimate episode will depict several crucial events that will help set the stage for an unforgettable finale on June 28, 2022. The show is returning after a brief hiatus following the premiere of the 13th episode, All Is Lost, on June 7, 2022.

Read on to find out the release time of Superman & Lois season 2 episode 14 on The CW, a recap of the previous episode, cast, and more details.

Superman & Lois season 2 episode 14 release time on The CW, what to expect, recap, and more details

Superman & Lois season 2 episode 14 will air on The CW on June 21, 2022, at 8.00 p.m. ET. The official synopsis of the episode by The CW reads:

''A weary Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) holds vigil at Superman’s (Tyler Hoechlin) bedside. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) continue to worry about their father, who seems more human now than ever.''

The description further reads,

''Lastly, John Henry (Wole Parks) and Natalie (Taylor Buck) work together to figure out the best way to defend against Ally Allston’s (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) powers.''

A day after airing the 13th episode, The CW network dropped a preview of the penultimate episode on YouTube, which showcases several thrilling and emotional moments as the season heads towards its conclusion.

In the 13th episode, titled All Is Lost, John is shocked to find out the truth about Natalie's suit and goes on to confront her. Elsewhere, Lois and Sam decide to track Lucy down and arrive at a secluded cabin where they find her with several other members of the Inverse Society. They tried to convince her to quit the group, but she remained adamant.

So far, the second season has received mostly positive reviews from critics, who've praised the show's writing, intriguing plotlines, and performances by the cast. The show was renewed for a season 3 earlier this year.

Superman & Lois plot and cast

The show revolves around Clark Kent, aka Superman, and his wife Lois Lane, a prized journalist, as they power through the various struggles and challenges of modern society. The show stars Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch in the lead roles. Both Hoechlin and Tulloch have received critical acclaim for their performances. The series also features several other talented actors in important supporting roles, including:

Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent

Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing

Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent

Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons

Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing

Superman & Lois is created by Todd Helbing and Greg Berlanti. Helbing is best known for his work with his brother Aaron Helbing on shows like Spartacus and Black Sails, while Berlanti is known for his work on many acclaimed shows like Riverdale, You, Everwood, and many more.

You can watch Superman & Lois season 2 episode 14 on The CW on June 21, 2022, at 8.00 p.m. ET.

