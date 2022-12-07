Too Hot To Handle: Here's how the cast reacted to "Wild Love" twist in season 4 premiere

Netflix dropped the first five episodes of Too Hot to Handle season 4 on Wednesday, December 7 at 3 am ET. The 10 cast members entered the show assuming they were part of a dating show Wild Love. However, they were in for a huge shock when it was revealed that they were in fact on Too Hot to Handle and could not have any sort of "physical relations" with each other.

They immediately recognized Lana, the show's popular robotic host, and screamed "Oh no." Creed called Lana a "bi**h", while Nigel could not believe he missed out on the hints. Seb, on the other hand, was upset that he could no longer have meaningless flings. Lana hilariously mentioned that she was thankful that none of the contestants read their contracts well.

Jawahir confessed that she had broken a lot of hearts, and this show meant that her ancestors were punishing her for the same. While she accepted the show as her karma, Kayla was upset that her plans to kiss all the men on the show had gone down the drain.

Lana then announced that the prize money for this season was $200,000, which got James very interested. He said that as a college student, he needed that money to pay off bills. He also suspected that Seb would cost the group the most money in the game. Nigel then mentioned that he does not listen to any rules, implying that he will have physical relations in the future.

How did the Too Hot to Handle show producers make the big announcement?

Too Hot to Handle producers did not spare any expense for season 4 and got the show's name printed on many cars. The contestants were told that Mario Lopez was going to host Wild Love and the world-famous actor was even seen preparing the contestants for their first challenge.

The contestants were told that Wild Love was an adventurous dating show where an adrenaline rush while performing challenges would cause the cast members to fall in love. The 10 singles, who were eager to form meaningless physical connections, were given blue skydiving jackets, making them afraid that they were about to jump off a plane.

Mario Lopez himself let the producers use his private jet to make it look real, but then he invited an "expert" who arrived in a black car. It was then that Lana, the popular cone, levitated through the sky roof and left the 10 individuals in shock.

Who are the 10 singles in Too Hot to Handle?

22-year-old Brittan Byrd is from Hawaii and wants girls not to be sl*t shamed. 24-year-old Creed McKinnon from Australia is a Mama's boy and has more girlfriends than boyfriends. 23-year-old Dominique Defoe is from Colorado and works in the male-dominated IT sector. 23-year-old James Pendergrass is from Hawaii and loves to win. 22-year-old Jawahir Khalifa hails from Amsterdam and wants a man like Michael B. Jordon. 22-year-old Kayla Richarts is from California and loves to play dating games. She wants a "stereotypical tall, dark, and handsome man." 28-year-old Nick Kici is from Michigan and is on the spiritual side of love. He is very expressive about his feelings. 29-year-old Nigel Jones hails from New Jersey, and his dream girl is himself "but in a wig." 24-year-old Sebastian Melrose is from Scotland and is afraid of nothing but commitment. 22-year-old Sophie Stonehouse is from England and compares herself to Kate Middleton.

The first five episodes of Too Hot to Handle season 4 are currently available on Netflix.

