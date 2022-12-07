How much money has the Too Hot to Handle season 4 cast lost due to rule breaking out of $200,000?

The first five episodes of Netflix's Too Hot to Handle were released on Wednesday, December 7, and things are already complicated. Lana, the robotic host, had announced in episode 1 that the grand prize for the whole team was $200,000 and that each physical activity or intimacy would cost them thousands of dollars.

By the end of episode 5, only $117,000 remained in the prize pool, resulting in a total loss of $83,000. In the second episode, it was revealed that Jawahir had ki**ed Nick and Seb, costing the team $6000, while Nigel and Kayla's k**s amounted to a loss of $3000. The cost of fines was later doubled by Lana, but this did not deter the contestants from breaking the rules.

Creed and Sophie made the team lose $6000 in episode 3. Later, Seb and Kayla revealed that they had showered together, which cost them $18,000. By this time, the prize money was already down to $167,000.

In episode 5, it was revealed that Seb and Kayla had gotten physically intimate in the bathroom, prompting Lana to charge them $50,000.

Seb and Kayla almost made the Too Hot to Handle cast lose another $10,000!

Seb and Kayla are solely responsible for the team's loss of $68,000 out of the $83,000 in reduced prize money. After the pair were caught together in episode 3, Lana sent Seb and Kayla to the suite room so that the pair could connect and work on building an emotional relationship.

After they left, Lana gave the team an opportunity to save some money by forfeiting $10,000 for the night, which would cover all the potential rule breaks in the suite. However, if the group decides to put their trust in Seb and Kayla, following which if the pair breaks any rules, they would receive "the appropriate financial penalties."

While James supported the idea, other cast members decided to trust the couple, as Seb had promised not to be physically intimate with Kayla again on the show. In the morning, it was revealed that Seb and Kayla did not break any rules in the suite, and the contestants were happy that they trusted them.

However, in Too Hot to Handle episode 5, Seb went on a date with newcomer Flavia, making Kayla insecure. Seb later revealed that he couldn't stop thinking about Kayla on the date, which led to an intimate moment between them. Kayla was upset about being intimate with Seb afterward but shared that she needed his reassurance.

Everyone else felt that the pair could not be trusted after they apologized to the contestants for losing so much money. Seb wondered why no one else was being nice to their girl, but the cast members reminded him that his actions affected their prize money as well.

More about Too Hot to Handle season 4

Ten singles were asked to take part in an exciting dating show called "Wild Love," in which they would perform various challenges to create an adrenaline rush. However, the show was a ruse designed to attract single people who struggled to connect on an emotional level.

Too Hot to Handle show producers even got Mario Lopez to fake host some segments, but eventually the truth was revealed by Lana. The contestants are currently confronting some of their deepest issues and insecurities in order to develop meaningful relationships and win a $200,000 grand prize.

Too Hot to Handle season 4 episodes 1 to 5 are now available on Netflix.

