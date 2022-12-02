"Bring Kelsey back": Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans ask show producers to rehire Kelsey Owens

This week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves (season 5, episode 6), Kelsey Owens came to Miami to hang out with some of her friends in hopes of modeling gigs. This marked her first appearance of the season. In an Instagram post, Kelsey revealed that she was asked to leave the show's fifth season after shooting just a few scenes.

Unsure about her future, Kelsey met Juliette, and the two decided to give their friendship another chance. Juliette even asked her to walk at her JMP brand fashion show, to which she agreed.

Amidst this, Kelsey was afraid to meet the other cast members, but they were happy to see her. Cara invited Kelsey to the town and encouraged her to find a rental house. Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans were happy to see Kelsey back on screen and wanted the show's producers to rehire her.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans want to see more of Kelsey and Juliette's friendship

Juliette and Kelsey have been associated with the show for the past five years, and Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans were pleased to see the friendship being revived. Although the pair had fought multiple times in the previous seasons, the friends caught up with each other very lovingly.

They even joked that they had "exchanged" their hair colors. Juliette joked about Kelsey wanting to emulate her, which was the cause of a major rift between them previously.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans took to Twitter to ask show producers to bring Kelsey back next season.

Courtney ☆ ✪ @Court_Distefano I have always been a big Juliette fan since day 1. But I must say it was really nice seeing Kelsey again and I think @SiestaKey f**ked up by taking her off the show. 🤷🏻‍♀️ #SiestaKey I have always been a big Juliette fan since day 1. But I must say it was really nice seeing Kelsey again and I think @SiestaKey f**ked up by taking her off the show. 🤷🏻‍♀️ #SiestaKey

nicole @nicol34x #SiestaKey was really good tonight. Seeing Kelsey and Juliette be cordial towards each other it felt like the good old days . #SiestaKey was really good tonight. Seeing Kelsey and Juliette be cordial towards each other it felt like the good old days . https://t.co/7k6XsSdUNE

Kerry @__KerryLyn130 This was my favorite episode so far. Seeing the growth that @juliettep0rter and @thekelseyowens showed after everything they’ve been through was truly heart warming and it made me happy seeing Kelsey supporting Juliette in the JMP fashion show. #SiestaKey This was my favorite episode so far. Seeing the growth that @juliettep0rter and @thekelseyowens showed after everything they’ve been through was truly heart warming and it made me happy seeing Kelsey supporting Juliette in the JMP fashion show. #SiestaKey

Ronald Atkinson @RonaldAtkinson9 That was indeed an incredible fashion show!! And to see Kelsey walk for Juliette. That's iconic after seeing their friendship the past couple of years. #SiestaKey That was indeed an incredible fashion show!! And to see Kelsey walk for Juliette. That's iconic after seeing their friendship the past couple of years. #SiestaKey

dramabananna @dramabananna I can’t believe they chose Lexie over Kelsey #SiestaKey I can’t believe they chose Lexie over Kelsey #SiestaKey https://t.co/FMRxbUutoe

manda @uhmanduhmaner Wow Kelsey looks like a superstar. Speechless #SiestaKey Wow Kelsey looks like a superstar. Speechless #SiestaKey

Kayleigh Signor @KayleighSignor #SiestaKey We’ve all been waiting for @thekelseyowens and @juliettep0rter to mend their friendship. And ofc, Kelsey was cut. Now I want to see more of their friendship. We’ve all been waiting for @thekelseyowens and @juliettep0rter to mend their friendship. And ofc, Kelsey was cut. Now I want to see more of their friendship. 😩 #SiestaKey

Recap of Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5, episode 6

This week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Lexie broke up with Mike as she felt their relationship was not progressing. Lexie complained that Mike treated her like a friend instead of his girlfriend. She was also hurt when she noticed Mike had unfollowed her on social media.

Jordana went to Juliette's yacht party to have fun but was confronted by everyone about her decision to stay with Sam. Chloe felt that Jordana was stuck in an emotional place and would never find her life partner if she continued to be in that state. She also thought Sam and Jordana had feelings for each other, which the latter denied.

Juliette held Jordana's hand and asked if she was fine living with Sam. Juliette confessed that she almost "died" trying to live with Sam.

The episode description reads,

"As Juliette prepares for "Miami Swim Week," the pressure is on to make JMP the Label successful; Jordana faces criticism when friends worry that Sam's lifestyle is corrupting her; Kelsey visits Miami and begins to fix her friendship."

Cara and her boyfriend Michael, who lived with Sam for a couple of weeks, revealed that the place was trashed and that it was weird to see Jordana napping with Sam all the time. They also said that Jordana and Sam were up every night until 4 or 5 am. Amidst this, Jordana refused to talk about anything related to Sam and left the party.

MTV airs Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5 every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

