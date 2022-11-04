"Odd AF": Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans feel Jordana and Sam's friendship is weird

This week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves (season 5, episode 2), Sam booked a BBL surgery for his best friend Jordana and went to a doctor's appointment with her. He told his friends about Meghan's deadline to ask Jordana to move out of his house.

Sam knew that Jordana had uprooted her life in Siesta Key and moved to Miami to be with him, so asking her to leave would be tough. Sam's friends, however, had doubts that Sam might start a relationship with Jordana in the future, so they did not meddle in between.

Sam helped Jordana in her recovery, gifted her a teddy bear, and made her ramen. At a friend's birthday party, Sam sent Jordana a video in front of Meghan, where he said that it was weird for him to party without her. Meghan was shocked by this and was later left alone at the party as he went to meet Jordana because she was not answering his texts.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans felt that Sam and Jordana's friendship was odd and that he would not ask her to move out.

✨ Kay King ✨ @Itsjusmekay Jordana worried about herself. If you were really his friend you’d be like I’m sorry that I’m causing problems in your relationship. You now damn well your friendship with Sam odd AF. #siestakey Jordana worried about herself. If you were really his friend you’d be like I’m sorry that I’m causing problems in your relationship. You now damn well your friendship with Sam odd AF. #siestakey

violet @ThecolorVioletx Why did Sam go into the room with jordana at her doctors appointment? Kinda weird idk #siestakey Why did Sam go into the room with jordana at her doctors appointment? Kinda weird idk #siestakey

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans doubt if Sam will ask Jordana to move out of his house

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans felt Sam and Jordana's friendship was weird, and they were going to date in the future. The pair were seen getting intimate at a party in July 2022, so fans might see their relationship blossom this season.

Lauren Blackwell @ClassyLittle1 Sam wtf! Did you really just leave her a video message. #SiestaKey Sam wtf! Did you really just leave her a video message. #SiestaKey

justme @Soshady34 Sam can't be at a party without Jordana are we supposed to believe he's going to kick her out.... 🙄 #SiestaKey Sam can't be at a party without Jordana are we supposed to believe he's going to kick her out.... 🙄 #SiestaKey

Ashley @Ashley62884269 Sam needs to see a therapist… he has some deep people pleasing daddy issues. #SiestaKey Sam needs to see a therapist… he has some deep people pleasing daddy issues. #SiestaKey

SomeDailyJoe @SomeDailyJoe Final thoughts. Sam is in love with Jordana. He ain’t never been the person he is with Jordana with anybody else and it’s all up in everybody’s face. #SiestaKey Final thoughts. Sam is in love with Jordana. He ain’t never been the person he is with Jordana with anybody else and it’s all up in everybody’s face. #SiestaKey

dramabananna @dramabananna But Jordana, Sam can always buy the mansion from your neighbors for you! That way you are still close and Meghan is happy too! #SiestaKey But Jordana, Sam can always buy the mansion from your neighbors for you! That way you are still close and Meghan is happy too! #SiestaKey https://t.co/BuvHe6KqKj

Jas 🌺 @gohomejasmin #SiestaKey lmfao not Sam kicking Jordana out while she’s recovering from surgery #SiestaKey lmfao not Sam kicking Jordana out while she’s recovering from surgery

What happened on Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5, episode 2?

This week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Juliette found herself at odds with her friends Amanda and Chloe, who felt that the former was not spending time with them. Chloe was upset that Juliette did not attend her brand launch party in Siesta Key, while Amanda was angry because Juliette had not asked her about her health despite knowing she was ill.

They met Juliette over lunch and told her she would be the last person they would contact if they needed help. Juliette told her friends that she did not want to face any of these issues now that her brand was growing.

At a friend's birthday party, Chloe and Amanda reminded Juliette of the down-to-earth girl she was in her hometown and said she had transformed after coming to Miami.

The episode description reads,

"Juliette continues to shut out Chloe and Amanda as JMP the Label evolves; between Meghan's ultimatum and Jordana's BBL, Sam's attention is split; Brandon is given a shot at proving himself in front of a music industry legend."

Juliette's boyfriend, Clark, did not want to be in front of the cameras. However, Juliette tried to explain to him that this had been her life for the past six years. Subsequently, he decided to leave her friend's birthday party as he did not want to be a part of the show.

Juliette wanted to connect with a big PR team. However, they felt that her business was small and lacked body-positive models. They decided to give her business a chance but asked her to stop inviting everybody to her business-oriented parties.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

