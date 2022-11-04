"Odd AF": Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans feel Jordana and Sam's friendship is weird

This week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves (season 5, episode 2), Sam booked a BBL surgery for his best friend Jordana and went to a doctor's appointment with her. He told his friends about Meghan's deadline to ask Jordana to move out of his house.
Sam knew that Jordana had uprooted her life in Siesta Key and moved to Miami to be with him, so asking her to leave would be tough. Sam's friends, however, had doubts that Sam might start a relationship with Jordana in the future, so they did not meddle in between.
Sam helped Jordana in her recovery, gifted her a teddy bear, and made her ramen. At a friend's birthday party, Sam sent Jordana a video in front of Meghan, where he said that it was weird for him to party without her. Meghan was shocked by this and was later left alone at the party as he went to meet Jordana because she was not answering his texts.
Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans felt that Sam and Jordana's friendship was odd and that he would not ask her to move out.
Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans doubt if Sam will ask Jordana to move out of his house
Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans felt Sam and Jordana's friendship was weird, and they were going to date in the future. The pair were seen getting intimate at a party in July 2022, so fans might see their relationship blossom this season.
What happened on Siesta Key: Miami Moves season 5, episode 2?
This week on Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Juliette found herself at odds with her friends Amanda and Chloe, who felt that the former was not spending time with them. Chloe was upset that Juliette did not attend her brand launch party in Siesta Key, while Amanda was angry because Juliette had not asked her about her health despite knowing she was ill.
They met Juliette over lunch and told her she would be the last person they would contact if they needed help. Juliette told her friends that she did not want to face any of these issues now that her brand was growing.
At a friend's birthday party, Chloe and Amanda reminded Juliette of the down-to-earth girl she was in her hometown and said she had transformed after coming to Miami.
The episode description reads,
"Juliette continues to shut out Chloe and Amanda as JMP the Label evolves; between Meghan's ultimatum and Jordana's BBL, Sam's attention is split; Brandon is given a shot at proving himself in front of a music industry legend."
Juliette's boyfriend, Clark, did not want to be in front of the cameras. However, Juliette tried to explain to him that this had been her life for the past six years. Subsequently, he decided to leave her friend's birthday party as he did not want to be a part of the show.
Juliette wanted to connect with a big PR team. However, they felt that her business was small and lacked body-positive models. They decided to give her business a chance but asked her to stop inviting everybody to her business-oriented parties.
Siesta Key: Miami Moves airs on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET.