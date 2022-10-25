Why did Juliette Porter move to Miami? Everything to know about Siesta Key star ahead of Season 5 premiere

Juliette Porter now has a new address. She moved to Miami from Siesta Key, Florida, in the name of love. The decision has only helped her develop a stronger relationship with her boyfriend Clark Drum.

While promoting Season 5 of Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Juliette shared that she moved to Miami to be closer to Clark and that viewers will be able to see their lovely relationship up close in the new season of the MTV series. She told Us Weekly:

“I love Clark so much. He makes me feel really stable, comfortable [and] happy. We have such a healthy relationship. I think that’s something I really want people to notice this season and not jump to conclusions by some of the story [lines]. He’s different than the men I’ve dated in the past and I’m trying to learn from those mistakes and bring that into my next relationship.”

All about Siesta Key star Juliette Porter Miami move

The Miami move came just a few months before the Season 5 premiere of Siesta Key. Juliette shifted to Miami so that she could build a stronger relationship with her boyfriend Clark and expand her business. She said:

“I think everyone that’s ever started [dating] long-distance and then ended up moving closer to each other, that you do see a huge transformation.”

She made a Mother's Day Cameo video for a fan, where she revealed that while she loves her hometown, but will relocate to Miami in a few days. At the time, she said:

"I'm actually moving to Miami in like a couple weeks.”

When the Florida native moved to Miami, she was “really struggling in the beginning.” She was having a difficult time adjusting to her “relationship dynamic” along with “new apartment” and “being in this city.” But now, the reality star has adjusted well to the new place.

Juliette, 25, and Clark, 28, have been linked since October 2021, and their relationship will be a major highlight of Siesta Key: Miami Moves. The MTV reality show will also see Juliette transition to Miami.

Who is Siesta Key star Juliette Porter’s boyfriend

Juliette and her boyfriend Clark made their MTV debut during season 4 of the reality show.

Clark is a realtor in the Fort Lauderdale area and is “4th generation with Drum Realty, a family-owned company located in our own historic marina,” as per his LinkedIn profile.

A graduate of the University of Alabama, Clark is also a licensed yacht broker with Kitson Yachts.

His parents, father Kelly and mother Chris, also specialize in commercial and residential properties within Fort Lauderdale for Drum Realty.

Clark and Juliette are very much in love and the latter feels lucky to have him in her life. She said:

“I know what I don’t want in men and Clark is what I do want. He’s not a narcissist. I mean, he might be the first guy that isn’t a narcissist that I’ve dated. So that’s really great for me.”

About Siesta Key: Miami Moves

The reality show, which began in 2017 and has mostly been filmed in the Sarasota area over the past five years, is now back with Season 5 and a new location, Miami.

Season 5 of the MTV show will see MTV stars Amanda Miller, Juliette Porter, Madisson Hausburg, Chloe Trautman, Brandon Gomes and more stars relocate from Sarasota County, Florida, to Miami.

The new season will be more dramatic than previous seasons, featuring new challenges for the star cast. Juliette said in the trailer:

“We wanted to take our dreams out of Siesta Key and chase them in Miami. My business has never been hotter and my relationship [with boyfriend Clark Drum] has never been stronger, but with Sam [Logan] and Jordana [Barnes]? It’s complicated.”

Siesta Key: Miami Moves premieres on MTV on Thursday, October 27 at 8/7c.

