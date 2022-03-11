Why did Juliette Porter and Sam Logan split? Siesta Key star lists reasons

The Siesta Key star Juliette Porter called in quits with her boyfriend of two years, Sam Logan, in August 2021. The split may have surprised fans as the couple looked very much in love during Season 4 of the reality show.

Now, the MTV star has opened up about why she broke up with Sam Logan, saying that she was in a “toxic relationship,” which was emotionally draining at the same time.

Reasons behind Siesta Key Juliette Porter and Sam Logan split

Since her break up with Sam Logan, the 24-years-old Juliette Porter has now opened up about the reasons behind her break up with the star.

Porter decided to sever all ties with her boyfriend after realizing that their relationship “wasn't working" anymore. Speaking about her decision to E! News, she said:

“We weren't connecting. I was getting emotionally drained. He didn't have the same thoughts as me on anything. He wasn't supporting me. And ultimately, you just have to put yourself first above what other people want from you."

Another factor that helped her make the decision was Logan’s never-changing attitude after he shared the details of the split “on social media and blasted everything and made everything so public,” making things worse for everyone.

The swimsuit designer further added:

“Sam's the type of person that has never changed and probably never will. He's 30 years old and he's been acting the same way since he's been 18. I think that was part of the reason that I kept my cool through the situation, which you'll see. I actually expected nothing less from him... If this is the way you want to go about it, then it's gonna end up looking worse on you than it does on me.”

The JMP, The Label designer, made her relationship with boyfriend Logan Instagram official in February 2020 after posting a picture of the two kissing at Disney's Magic Kingdom in Florida. Logan then made his Siesta Key debut in June 2020.

Despite "some bumps in the road," the Siesta Key couple were initially “very happy” in their relationship. But gradually, after learning more about Sam, she decided to break up with him on Siesta Key and put herself “first” and “focus on what's important.”

The show will reveal the break-up drama in the upcoming episode on March 10, 2022.

