Who is Paul Solomons? All about Kylie Minogue's boyfriend as singer opens up about long-distance relationship

Singer Kylie Minogue recently opened up about her private long-distance relationship with boyfriend Paul Solomons on Sunday.

When asked how Minogue (who has moved back to Melbourne) would make her long-distance relationship with Solomons (who has decided to stay in London) work, the singer told The Sydney Morning Herald:

"I’m quite used to it. What is difficult is explaining it and I’m hovering around that right now because I don’t have a traditional set-up when it comes to my relationship. I don’t have the white-picket-fence life. We are in a very good space and we cherish that right now."

She continued:

"As I get older and into being myself, I don’t know if that other life is for me. We use the term “fluid and pivoting”, and I think it’s important to be fluid in life, too. You don’t need to be put in a box, so to speak."

All that is known about Kylie Minogue's boyfriend and their relationship

Paul Solomons, 46, currently serves as the creative director for British GQ and GQ Style magazines and the director of Paul Solomons Design LTD. In 1999, Solomons, an entrepreneur from Caerphilly, South Wales, graduated with a degree in graphic design from Nottingham Trent University.

Following some time spent working at a specialist print company in night shifts, Solomons began working for an international monthly magazine called Marie Claire. Solomons, who joined British GQ and GQ Style in 2001, won the Designer Of The Year award at the 2015 Digital Magazine Awards.

Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons met each other via mutual friends in February 2018. In an interview with You magazine, the pop star recalled her first meeting with Solomons, as she noted:

“One day, we went to the bar and my friend said, ‘Right, I’m calling him now.’ Two minutes later, Paul was on his way. I wasn’t looking glamorous; I was in a T-shirt and denims. He came and we talked, drank wine, laughed and got on. What I wanted was a good guy and he was a good guy. We swapped numbers, went on a date. And that was it."

Three months later, in May 2018, Solomons attended Minogue's 50th birthday party at London’s Chiltern Firehouse. Minogue later posted a photo of the duo kissing at the event, making their relationship Insta-official. In February 2021, the couple sparked engagement rumors. However, Minogue's spokesperson denied any speculation.

