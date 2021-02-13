Justin Timberlake slammed for not apologizing to Kylie Minogue, as Brit Awards incident goes viral

February 1, 2004, Justin Timberlake shocked the world when he tore a part of co-performer Janet Jackson's clothes at the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show and exposed her to the world.
18 years later, the actor and singer issued an official apology where he took accountability for his actions towards Jackson and his former girlfriend Britney Spears.
In a detailed Instagram post, the 40-year old revealed that he acknowledged all the comments, tags and concerns that have called him out in the aftermath of the recent "Framing Britney" documentary.
Apologizing for his behavior towards Spears and Jackson, Timberlake said,
"I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed"
His apology goes back nearly 20 years in both cases, with his toxic relationship with Spears being exposed in her recent headline-grabbing documentary.
However, Timberlake seems to have forgotten about Kylie Minogue.
At the 2003 Brit Awards, the "Cry Me A River" hitmaker courted controversy after inappropriately groping Minogue, despite her telling him not to.
The clip above is from the Grammy's, where Timberlake jokingly asked Minogue if he could "grab her a**" again.
Twitter users began to demand an apology from Timberlake and proceeded to call him out online.
The controversial Justin Timberlake, Brit Awards incident, explained as Kylie Minogue earns support online.
In the wake of shocking accusations emerging out of Britney Spears much talked about "Framing Britney" documentary, Justin Timberlake has seen public sentiment towards him teeter massively on the edge of cancelation.
Many believe that if it were not for the large-scale backlash online, the 40-year old singer would have remained silent, as he opted to do all these years. His apology, deemed long overdue, was instantly criticized by most of the internet.
Several also highlighted his inappropriate behavior at the 2003 Brit Awards, with a tweet from 2018 going viral.
As reported by The Mirror, Timberlake claimed to have said that he was "representing America" and that it was "a lot of fun."
With his questionable actions and remarks surfacing online 21-years-later, the online community became livid as they demanded an apology to Minogue as well.
With dissent reaching incendiary proportions online, it appears that Timberlake's past has caught up to him. His apology continues to leave the internet divided.
Moreover, with the cancel culture mob hot on its heels, it remains to be seen if he will take accountability for actions towards Kylie Minogue and decide to issue another apology.
Published 13 Feb 2021, 09:16 IST