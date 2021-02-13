Justin Timberlake slammed for not apologizing to Kylie Minogue, as Brit Awards incident goes viral

February 1, 2004, Justin Timberlake shocked the world when he tore a part of co-performer Janet Jackson's clothes at the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show and exposed her to the world.

18 years later, the actor and singer issued an official apology where he took accountability for his actions towards Jackson and his former girlfriend Britney Spears.

In a detailed Instagram post, the 40-year old revealed that he acknowledged all the comments, tags and concerns that have called him out in the aftermath of the recent "Framing Britney" documentary.

Apologizing for his behavior towards Spears and Jackson, Timberlake said,

"I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right. I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed"

His apology goes back nearly 20 years in both cases, with his toxic relationship with Spears being exposed in her recent headline-grabbing documentary.

However, Timberlake seems to have forgotten about Kylie Minogue.

GUESS WHO’S CANCELLED AGAIN: Video of Justin Timberlake asking Kylie Minogue if he can “grab her ass again” resurfaces, leaving many angry. This as Justin just apologized to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson for the way he treated them. pic.twitter.com/DZcdaeJbKf — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 12, 2021

At the 2003 Brit Awards, the "Cry Me A River" hitmaker courted controversy after inappropriately groping Minogue, despite her telling him not to.

The clip above is from the Grammy's, where Timberlake jokingly asked Minogue if he could "grab her a**" again.

Twitter users began to demand an apology from Timberlake and proceeded to call him out online.

The controversial Justin Timberlake, Brit Awards incident, explained as Kylie Minogue earns support online.

In the wake of shocking accusations emerging out of Britney Spears much talked about "Framing Britney" documentary, Justin Timberlake has seen public sentiment towards him teeter massively on the edge of cancelation.

Many believe that if it were not for the large-scale backlash online, the 40-year old singer would have remained silent, as he opted to do all these years. His apology, deemed long overdue, was instantly criticized by most of the internet.

Several also highlighted his inappropriate behavior at the 2003 Brit Awards, with a tweet from 2018 going viral.

So Kylie Minogue told Justin Timberlake he could NOT grab her ass at the Brit Awards in 2003 but he still decided to do so anyway, not only that but he was stupid enough to brag about it the next day. This is why he had no right to be wearing a Times Up badge at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/j4omIyIaE1 — Lewis (@ConfideInTay13) February 4, 2018

As reported by The Mirror, Timberlake claimed to have said that he was "representing America" and that it was "a lot of fun."

With his questionable actions and remarks surfacing online 21-years-later, the online community became livid as they demanded an apology to Minogue as well.

This was actually after he grabbed her ass during an award performance (Brit Awards I think) - WHICH he asked before the performance if he could grab her ass as part of the act and she said no. But he still did it anyways because he’s a pig — Dalton Owens (@daltonowens_) February 12, 2021

wtf they called out Britney for being a “bad role model” and no one in the media said a peep about this when he’s clearly sexually assaulting Kylie Minogue, it’s shocking how misogynistic the music industry can be pic.twitter.com/mRRBlDUl1t — ℓєση💿 (@mewxcx) February 12, 2021

Now can Justin Timberlake open his notes app to apologize to Kylie Minogue too ? pic.twitter.com/js4RmFPprR — Mimie Mathy #1 stan ミ☆ (@careyspearss) February 12, 2021

Justin Timberlake should apologize to Kylie Minogue for sexually assaulting her as well. — jordan (@velvetnikes) February 12, 2021

Soooo i also heard he wasnt suppose to grab Kylie at the Brit awards Performance and he did as well and then bragged about it in an interview. He should apologize to her as well @jtimberlake @kylieminogue https://t.co/PBM1fsWd66 — Jermaine Phoenix (@CJ_I_AM_PNX81) February 12, 2021

I am living for the collective recognition of Justin Timberlake’s pattern of exploiting women for his own gain. Britney, Janet, and don’t forget when he groped Kylie at the Brits.



I wouldn’t be surprised to find out he was lurking in the back of the Blurred Lines video. — Dr Philippa Burt (@BurtieStubbs) February 12, 2021

Kylie looks so uncomfortable. I’m heartbroken. I hate you so much @jtimberlake — matt (@G4LMATT) February 13, 2021

What about Kylie Minogue, touching her butt when she had asked you not to, then bragging to the whole world? Are you sorry for that too Justin? @jtimberlake https://t.co/iaP7FxkOdW — Ntando Thabethe💚💚 (@_NtandoThabethe) February 12, 2021

Can we cancel Justin Timberlake now? — Pop Underrated (@pop_underrated) February 10, 2021

Britney Spears, Janet Jackson, & now also Kylie Minogue.



I'm pretty much waiting to find out how he disrespected or did Madonna dirty during her "Hard Candy" era since that's now three of my favourite female pop artists that Justin Timberlake has wronged.



What a dickhead. https://t.co/ssDjUJ330R — Sisenjeni 🙆🏾‍♂️ (@MvelaseP) February 11, 2021

@jtimberlake when are you going to apologise to Kylie Minogue for gropping her ass after she said not to, and then proceeded to brag about it interviews? PREDATOR! MISOGYNISTIC SEXIST MAN! JAIL! https://t.co/m4d3H55jBC — matt (@G4LMATT) February 12, 2021

With dissent reaching incendiary proportions online, it appears that Timberlake's past has caught up to him. His apology continues to leave the internet divided.

Moreover, with the cancel culture mob hot on its heels, it remains to be seen if he will take accountability for actions towards Kylie Minogue and decide to issue another apology.