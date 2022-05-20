"Clark is gorge!": Siesta Key fans fawn over Juliette's date at Madisson's wedding

Siesta Key returned for an action-packed episode on Thursday night. Despite the apparent drama, fans were more attracted to Juliette's date at Madisson's wedding. After her encounter with Sam and Meghan during last week's episode, Juliette finally decided that it was time for her to move on.

Showing that the duo from Siesta Key does not affect her, she brings in her new lover, Clark Drum, who viewers have been eager to see since the trailer was released.

It all erupted at Cara's pool party. Cara and Jordana invited Meghan, but Juliette didn't expect to see the Miami model there. This led to an intense argument between the duo. It ended with Juliette calling Meghan a clout chaser and bottle rat. It didn't take long before Meghan got intimate with Sam in front of everyone at the party.

Not wanting to let what happened at the party affect her, Juliette decided it was time to move on. Juliette opened up about Clark to her best friend Lexi in this episode. She told her that things with Clark were going well. She also revealed that since he's not from the same place, everything to him is new, making her feel good.

Apart from that, Juliette also opened up about how excited she was to bring Clark to Madisson's wedding. Towards the end of the episode, Juliette finally made her entry with Clark, and she was glowing. She introduced Clark to her friends Amanda and Chloe.

While fans were excited to see Clark, they were upset at Chloe for bringing up the topic of Sam in front of him. But that still didn't stop them from fawning over Juliette's new partner on social media.

Fans fawn over Juliette's new lover on Siesta Key

Taking to Twitter, fans exclaimed that Clark was gorgeous. Some also added that he looked better than Sam and claimed that Juliette had an upgrade. Adding to that, one fan said that he had more style than Sam.

J @janetca8 Clark’s not a billionaire but he’s got more style than Sam #SiestaKey Clark’s not a billionaire but he’s got more style than Sam #SiestaKey https://t.co/0Kcpk4QJb5

Stacey @Stacey_monamour Juliette has once again stole@the show walking in with Clark Kent himself🥰 he’s hot! #SiestaKey Juliette has once again stole@the show walking in with Clark Kent himself🥰 he’s hot! #SiestaKey

🦋🌈👽♌️ @gxbrielofarrell okkkk clarks not a snack hes the whole damn MEALLL #SiestaKey okkkk clarks not a snack hes the whole damn MEALLL #SiestaKey

Sar @HarasTheb 🏼 🏼 biggest upgrade ever! Clark is gorge! Omg Juliette🏼 biggest upgrade ever! Clark is gorge! #SiestaKey Omg Juliette 👏🏼👏🏼 biggest upgrade ever! Clark is gorge! #SiestaKey

Siesta Key is nearing its season finale and will return next week for another episode. The drama will erupt once again when Sam sees Clark with Juliette. A sneak peek showed Juliette and Clark sharing a kiss. When Sam sees the couple getting all cozy, he gets frustrated and walks away from Madisson's wedding reception.

Siesta Key airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

