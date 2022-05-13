Siesta Key: Fans criticize Meghan after seeing her intimate with Sam at the pool party claiming she's desperate 

Siesta Key returned for another episode on Thursday night, and it was so very dramatic. While a lot happened throughout the episode, Meghan's return was a standout. Her return caused a lot of drama - it triggered a confrontation between Juliette and the model from Miami and a steamy exit with Sam.

After seeing what went down at the party, fans slammed Meghan, claiming she's desperate to be with Sam despite knowing he's using her. The fiasco began when Chole noticed that Meghan was at Cara's pool party. It didn't take Chole long to ask the most obvious question,

"Why is the Meghan girl here?"

What began with curiosity ended with a confrontation between Meghan and Juliette.

As evident in the previous episodes, after Sam and Juliette split, it didn't take Sam long to move on. His rebound was none other than Meghan, whom he met three years ago. Seeing her at the pool party only hurt Meghan more, and she had just one question for the Miami model,

"You drove three hours for a pool party on a Wednesday?"

Juliette asked Meghan how she could be at the party with Sam knowing that he used her. She questioned,

"You knew he used you, and now you're showing up here. So I'm just wondering if you have any self-worth."

To which Meghan replied, saying that she didn't want to ruin things between the two of them. She also revealed that she understood why Juliette was hurting and that she wasn't trying to hurt the Siesta Key star.

But Juliette wasn't buying what she said. Retaliating, she said,

"That's not true. If this is some sort of weird apology, that's a f*****g lie. I don't believe your apology because you're a bottle rat. You're a clout chaser."

Not long after the brief confrontation, Meghan was seen getting intimate with Sam in front of everyone at the party. The model was seen exiting in Sam's arms.

Fans who watched the entire drama unfold on Thursday night's episode of Siesta Key took to social media to slam Meghan.

Fans slam Meghan for her behavior with Sam on Siesta Key

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed the drama was exhausting and that Meghan was embarrassing herself. Some also added that she was too naive to see that Sam was using her to get back at Juliette.

nicole @nmkx1x Meghan is just a dim wit , she is so naive to take back Sam again he’s obviously still hurt over Juliette #siestakey Meghan is just a dim wit , she is so naive to take back Sam again he’s obviously still hurt over Juliette #siestakey

Alana @Alana28191162 I’m just waiting for Meghan to realize she’s just Sam rebound for when him and Juliette aren’t on good terms #SiestaKey I’m just waiting for Meghan to realize she’s just Sam rebound for when him and Juliette aren’t on good terms #SiestaKey https://t.co/fQaZC0wio2

Sassy Housewife @Bossyhousewife1 This girl Meghan is the poster child for desperate and stupid. #SiestaKey This girl Meghan is the poster child for desperate and stupid. #SiestaKey

Miss Rod @SuperMadd22 After tonight’s episode… Lexie sucks just as much as Mike’s douchebag self, meghan is a desperate hoe and sam is pathetic #siestakey After tonight’s episode… Lexie sucks just as much as Mike’s douchebag self, meghan is a desperate hoe and sam is pathetic #siestakey

j @jaderaer Meghan is so desperate to be the rebound #SiestaKey Meghan is so desperate to be the rebound #SiestaKey

dramabananna @dramabananna Meghan is embarrassing and humiliating herself. And she’s so failing maths’ test on Monday #SiestaKey Meghan is embarrassing and humiliating herself. And she’s so failing maths’ test on Monday #SiestaKey

j @jaderaer Meghan is embarrassing herself even more than I thought was possible #SiestaKey Meghan is embarrassing herself even more than I thought was possible #SiestaKey

More drama will unfold on Siesta Key when the series returns with an all-new episode next week.

Siesta Key airs every Thursday night at 9/8C only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

