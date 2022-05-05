What time will Siesta Key Season 4 Episode 21 air? Plot, release date, and more about MTV’s reality series

Siesta Key Season 4 is all set to air its next episode on Thursday, May 5, at 9/8c on MTV, much to the excitement of fans. Inspired by the 2000s reality television series Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County, Siesta key can also be viewed on Philo (free trial) or fuboTV.

The Season 4 cast of the popular reality TV show includes Kelsey Owens, Chloe Trautman, Juliette Porter, Sam Logan, Amanda Miller, Brandon Gomes, Garrett Miller, Madisson Hausburg, and Alex Kompothecras.

All about Siesta Key Season 4 Episode 21

The new episode of Siesta Key Season 4 will air on May 5, 2022, on MTV. In the upcoming episode of the series, titled Someone Sent a Video, the housemates will be left shocked by some of the new revelations.

The official description of the episode reads:

"The girls see a video of Juliette with a mysterious guy while in L.A.; Sam moves on and ends up returning to a familiar face, and Kelsey struggles with simultaneous relationship and career changes."

On the positive side of things, Madisson will go ring shopping with her girls. She is seen trying on a vintage wedding band with Cara on her side.

With every episode, the drama is heating up on the show as the season finale of the summer series is just around the corner.

Recap of Siesta Key Season 4 Episode 20

The previous episode of the show, which aired on April 28, saw serious drama unfolding between the couples.

Juliette was undecided as to whether she should move in with Sam or not after the fallout from their very public breakup. She had to take the call, especially after her girl gang disapproved of her getting back with him.

Chloe also had to make a big decision after her boyfriend Chris asked her to move in with him during a spa session he had prepared for her birthday. Chloe was left fairly surprised. She later revealed that she had promised herself, because of her previous negative experiences, that she would not move in with a partner unless they showed serious commitment.

About the show

The show follows a group of young adults and their love lives. We see them deal with heartbreak and the perils of impending adulthood as they spend the summer together in their hometown. They have to explore all possible relationships and deal with the consequences to figure who they are so they can lead fulfilling lives.

The fourth season of Siesta Key was renewed on November 18, 2020, and it premiered on May 12, 2021.

Tune in on May 5 to watch the drama encapsulated in Episode 21.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee