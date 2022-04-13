"These pictures are all I have”: Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg defends her and Ish Soto’s choice of posting their stillborn baby’s photos

Siesta Key star, Madisson Hausburg, defended her producer husband, Ish Soto, after a user aimed a lewd comment at the couple for sharing pictures of their stillborn baby, Elliot, on social media platforms.

She expressed her frustration and sadness in the comment section of this post.

Madisson Hausburg defends her husband for posting picture of their baby (Image via ishsoto1/Instagram)

Hausburg and Soto were expecting to welcome their first child in January. However, the couple shared the devastating news that Hausberg gave birth to a stillborn baby in December.

Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg defends husband Ish Soto

Ish Soto's post that received backlash (Image via ishsoto1/Instagram)

In December 2021, Madisson Hausburg shared the heartbreaking news of giving birth to her stillborn baby Elliot with her followers. She expressed her grief and it was clear that she needed time to process what had happened. As part of their healing process, Hausberg and Soto post pictures of their stillborn baby from time to time in remembrance.

Madisson recently shared a photo of Elliot on her Instagram story where she decorated Elliot's hospital hat with a flower and placed a flower necklace around him. Soto reposted the photo on his own Instagram account but faced backlash from followers. One user wrote, “ok this is too much,” to which Soto responded that they should stay away from his profile in that case.

Madisson Hausburg stood up for her husband, commenting that sharing these valuable pictures was the only way they could remember their son. The MTV star defended her husband, writing in his post:

“These pictures are ALL I have and all I will ever have of my baby.”

She also defended herself for decorating the photos of her baby with flowers pointing out that she would never get a chance to dress up her baby in real life.

The story of Madisson Hausburg and Ish Soto

The couple first met when Soto was a producer on the MTV reality show, but the sparks flew only when he left the role. After facing a lot of criticism from friends and family members over their 20-year age gap, the couple tied the knot in October 2021.

A year later, the lovebirds announced they were expecting their first child together in January 2022. Speaking to People, the elated soon-to-be parents said:

“We are beyond excited to finally share the news of our baby, due January 1. We already love this little baby so much and can't wait to meet them.”

In December, when Hausburg was 37 weeks pregnant, she noticed that her “baby stopped moving”. Upon reaching the hospital, they could not hear the heartbeat of the baby. After spending “two days in labor," she gave birth to stillborn Elliot on December 12.

The couple opened up to their followers about the devastating situation, sharing their grief. Hausburg even shared a photo of her son's name tattooed on her arm.

Madisson Hausburg @MadissonHaus 🏻 Baby loss is NOT talked about enough, which leaves loss parents feeling invalidated, hurt, and alone!! I’m so glad @mtv is choosing to fight the stigma and share my story. My beautiful Elliot deserves to be known and shared, just like every other baby! Thank you @SiestaKey Baby loss is NOT talked about enough, which leaves loss parents feeling invalidated, hurt, and alone!! I’m so glad @mtv is choosing to fight the stigma and share my story. My beautiful Elliot deserves to be known and shared, just like every other baby! Thank you @SiestaKey 👼🏻💕

Hausburg’s pregnancy journey was shown in Siesta Key Season 4, Part 2. The Florida native explained that she decided to showcase her pregnancy experience on the show to end the stigma around stillborn births and pregnancy losses, helping other women on a similar journey feel less vulnerable.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee