Siesta Key season 4 episode 17: Air time, plot and more about MTV's reality series

MTV’s currently running adult-life show, Siesta Key season 4 is set to release its episode 17 on April 7, 2022. Fans can expect a major change in the environment of the show as for the next few episodes it will be shot in Paris.

Siesta Key is presently featuring the downfall of the tough breakup between Juliette and Sam. Juliette will now be leaving the summer-drenched town to spend some alone time in Paris in episode 17.

The show is inspired by the Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County series (2000), which features a bunch of young adults who experience love, heartbreak, and various other adulthood issues while they spend the summer together in their sun-drenched hometown. While they face several shortcomings in adulthood, they are also in the quest to understand who they are as a person and what they want to become.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Juliette wants to get over Sam while she’s in Paris, but it’s not as easy as she hoped. Sam introduces Meghan to the group among unaccepting friends. Kelsey and Will are concerned about Garrett and Kenna’s relationship."

The young adults in Siesta Key are Juliette Porter, Alex Kompothecras, Madisson Hausburg, Brandon Gomes, Kelsey Owens, Garrett Miller, Chloe Trautman, Amanda Miller, and Sam Logan.

What to expect from episode 17 of Siesta Key season 4?

As viewers know, Sam Logan and Juliette Porter broke up in August 2021 because “things weren’t working out” between the two. The break-up was already shown in part one of season 4 and now in part two, viewers will get to see the downfall of their relationship.

Juliette is on the verge of draining after coming out of her two-year relationship and now she will spend some time with her family and explore Paris to leave away the depression and stress.

Moreover, an adorable chemistry has grown between Garrett and Kenna and the couple have started talking serious stuff about their relationship. In episode 4, titled ‘Deux Chardonnay’, they will discuss what Garret’s friends think about Kenna. Miller explained that his friends have mixed opinions about her as she is too young for him.

Moreover, Kelsey had expressed to Garret that his girlfriend might have a shady side too. Upon hearing such revelations, Kenna started getting hurt and disappointed.

Viewers can watch the Siesta Key episode 17 on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 9pm ET on MTV.

