How many baby daddies does Keke Wyatt have? R&B singer announces she's pregnant with 11th baby

Keke Wyatt is pregnant for the eleventh time and is ready to welcome a new member to her family. This is the singer’s second child with her third husband Zackariah Darring.

Wyatt revealed the news through Instagram on February 20 and posed in a flowing, silky red dress with henna on her pregnant belly. She completed her look with matching red nails and platinum blonde hair. The caption reads:

“My husband, Zackariah David Darring, and I are proud to announce that our family will be adding a “plus 1” to the Wyatt Bunch!”

She also tagged the glam squad responsible for her unique look. It is unknown when Keke is due and if she is expecting a boy or girl.

Keke Wyatt’s children and personal life

Keke Wyatt first married her road manager Rahmat Morton at the age of 18. The couple had three children together – sons Keyver Wyatt Morton and Rahjah Ke’Morton, and daughter Ke’Tarah Victoria Morton.

However, a domestic violence dispute between Wyatt and Morton was reported in the news in 2001, where the former explained that she stabbed her husband in self-defense to protect her children.

Keke Wyatt is already the mother of ten children from her previous relationships (Image via Getty Images/Paras Griffin)

The actress filed for divorce from Rahmat in 2009 after an increase in incidents of violence. Towards the end of their marriage, Keke was pregnant with their fourth child, a daughter, but suffered a stillbirth.

The 39-year-old then tied the knot with Michael Jamar Ford in 2010. She raised six children with Michael, including Michael’s daughter Mickayla from his previous relationship, and their sons Ke’Mar Von Ford and Wyatt Michael Ford.

The famous television personality then gave birth to her seventh child, a daughter named Ke’Yoshi Bella Ford. She then announced her eighth pregnancy in April 2017, and it was reported in September 2017 that Wyatt and Ford were divorcing.

The Indianapolis, Indiana native then welcomed her eighth child, Kendall Miguel Ford, on October 27, 2017. Their divorce was confirmed in August 2018.

Keke Wyatt married her childhood ex-boyfriend Zackariah Darring in October 2018. Wyatt announced on October 14, 2019, that she was pregnant with her ninth child.

The songwriter then welcomed her tenth child, Ke’Riah David Darring, on January 6, 2020, and recently announced her eleventh pregnancy.

