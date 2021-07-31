Kwon Mina's ex-boyfriend admits he cheated out of curiosity

In the latest update to the Kwon Minah cheating saga, it seems her ex-boyfriend has opened up on certain details regarding his relationship with her, which has caused fans to stand divided by their opinions on the situation.

Kwon Mina (or simply Mina) was a member of FNC Entertainment's girl group AOA, debuting with them in 2012. Almost 7 years later, in 2019, Mina announced that she'd be leaving AOA and FNC. She has shifted between other agencies and is currently riding solo.

After a huge scandal broke out between her ex-boyfriend, his ex and Mina herself, one side has decided to come clean with more context to the whole situation.

Rough timeline of events around the Kwon Mina scandal

The saga of this entire scandal has been ongoing for quite a while; originally, Mina had been accused of stealing her (at the time) boyfriend "Yoo" from another girl, who called them out on social media.

After Mina defended herself in the whole situation and made some accusations about being harassed by the family of the accuser, an anonymous netizen made a response to Mina's defense.

Mina then hosted a live stream and made some serious statements, revealing private details about fellow AOA member Jimin (whom she had accused of bullying her in a separate earlier scandal).

She posted several handwritten letters on her Instagram account, apologizing for not staying off of the internet. News broke on July 29th that Mina was hospitalized due to a suicide attempt.

Kwon Mina's ex "Yoo" comes clean with details of their relationship

"Yoo," as Mina's ex is being referred to, had made several statements in the middle of the scandal, apologizing for cheating on his previous girlfriend with Mina. Mina had also mentioned in one of her posts that she apologized to his ex-girlfriend after she found out that he indeed had cheated when he got together with Mina.

Today, on July 31st, he revealed several details of their hazardous relationship.

Eh typo kwon mina ex bf pic.twitter.com/ljFMbbd3Bz — Hw_hwichan (@HwDongdong15) July 31, 2021

He said he got into a relationship with Mina out of curiosity for having an affair with a celebrity. He mentioned that besides a few small gifts here and there, he never got any money or other financial incentives from her.

He clarified that the first apology that he had uploaded regarding their relationship, had been revised by Kwon Mina. He continued, saying that he was unable to communicate with her properly, as "no matter what I said, she always said I was the perpetrator, and she was the victim." (via Allkpop)

He ended the letter saying that he'll be atoning for cheating on his ex for the rest of his life and apologized once more.

Divided reactions from fans, who don't know who to side with

Fans are quite confused on how to react to the news. Many are bringing up Kwon Mina's accusation of bullying committed by AOA's Jimin, stating that Mina could have possibly lied during that situation. Others want the situation to be over, and for Mina to recover and be healthy.

kwon mina please be okay — art major (derogatory) (@breadloave) July 31, 2021

I really hope that Kwon Mina is okay — Kylie(Felix freckle stan) (@BangChanniebbg) July 30, 2021

hoping kwon mina is doing okay <3 — lils !? (@ikissyskz) July 30, 2021

not kwon mina … god this is heartbreaking — 💭 (@FTZ0A) July 30, 2021

tw // suicide attempt , self-harm ………….Everything about the Kwon Mina situation is making me sick to be honest. — ᴮᴱ Sophy Marie⁷💎 (@friendlycutie) July 30, 2021

tw // suicide



kwon mina tried to commit suicide again? I know that mental health care isn’t the best in Korea but she’s tried so many times.... how is she not somewhere safe.... — ♡ mary ♡ (@yongwannie) July 30, 2021

Tw//su!c!de attempt



Kwon Mina deserves better & the best!Stop hating on her!Also,this ain't the first time she's attempted su!c!de-Y'all are disgusting for hatin on her while she's still in the hospital.I hope she gets well soon, gets off social media & starts seeing a therapist — Jigeesha🧁DKS¹🧁 (@iamjbelieber) July 30, 2021

???? Kwon Mina literally wants to die and you care that after a year this issue with her former group is still being talked about? That what is the level of enough for MinA? Are you serious now?? Goodness. — 🌸 Mamasang 🌻 (@merkii589) July 30, 2021

I hate how people are treating kwon mina, she just attempted to take her life for the second time. some people dont like her, thats fine but stay the FUCK out of her business and leave her alone. she needs supportive comments, not people calling her a liar and an attention seeker — ash♡ (@rosegoldsana) July 29, 2021

If you are one of the people talking shit about Kwon Mina from AOA, kindly log off twitter and never come back. You got Sulli, you got Goo-Hara, how many more Kpop idols do you need to kill before you feel satisfied? I love kpop and fandoms but honestly, knetizens disgust me. — 𝔠𝔲𝔭𝔰 #BRAVERY (@coquettishwinxy) July 30, 2021

Fortunately, Mina's condition was stable, but did not regain consciousness as stated on the 29th. She is currently resting at the hospital after having emergency surgery.

Edited by Gautham Balaji