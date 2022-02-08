Who is Tammy Hembrow? Influencer shocks fans with 'disappearing pregnancy belly' prank

Fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow has caused a frenzy among her fans by showcasing a pregnancy belly prank. In her latest TikTok, Hembrow sucked in her 24-week pregnant belly to show off a perfectly flat stomach. The video was paired with the viral song, Poof Be Gone, by KyleYouMadeThat.

Fans were not only confused but also scared for the baby's health. They brought up how the bracing technique could be injurious during a pregnancy.

Hembrow reassured her fans that her exercises do not harm her baby, and are a part of her regular regime. She commented:

“It’s actually recommended bracing your core like this throughout pregnancy, especially since I train a lot. Bubby is just fine!"

In another comment, she said:

"I have to do it when I train, super good for your core doing it throughout pregnancy.”

The trick used by Hembrow is an age-old posing technique used by bodybuilders, where they exhale to tighten their abdomen, resulting in the organs in that area shifting upwards creating a small midriff.

Most of her content revolves around staying fit through pregnancies. She rose to fame after documenting her fitness journey post her first pregnancy. She recorded her changing body and the regime she followed to keep up with it.

Tammy Hembrow is a fitness expert and is popular on multiple social media platforms

Tammy Hembrow is half-Australian and half-Trinidadian, born on April 22, 1994. She is an Instagram star and fitness expert with millions of followers on multiple social media platforms. Her Instagram account features over 14 million followers, with her YouTube and TikTok accounts having garnered an audience of 1.31 million and 1.6 million people, respectively.

She has two children with ex-fiance Reece Hawkins, a son and a daughter, named Wolf and Saskia. Hawkins is a successful influencer himself. She is currently dating surfer Matt Poole, and the couple are expecting their first child together.

The influencer has used her popularity to open multiple endeavors through her website, tammyhembrow.org, including a paid fitness app, a merch store and a meal-prep delivery system.

Tammy Hembrow is loved by her audience, which majorly includes young females looking to get fit, and young mothers dealing with post-natal weight gain. She has also been criticized for promoting her extreme workout sessions, but shared that her goal is to inspire young moms to get back into fitness and remove the stigma around exercise during pregnancy.

