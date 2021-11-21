Demi Bagby's video of truck dropping dollar bills sends fan into a tizzy

Popular fitness influencer Demi Bagby recently shared a video on her Instagram profile that captured the attention of her followers. The video shows some drivers running around the freeway with several green bills in their hands.

Demi Bagby wrote in the video that it was the most insane thing she has ever seen. She added that someone had dropped money on the freeway and San Diego had shut down. Bagby also threw some bills in the air.

As she drove away, an abandoned armored truck was spotted on the shoulder of the freeway.

Armored truck’s door bursts open on San Diego freeway

A surprise was waiting for the residents of Southern California when the door of an armored truck opened up by itself and covered the entire Interstate 5 freeway in cash. The incident took place on the morning of November 19 at 9:15 am.

The freeway was instantly full of traffic since drivers stopped their cars everywhere to pick up the cash lying on the road. In an interview with the San Diego Tribune, California Highway Patrol Sgt. Curtis Martin said that a door had opened up and bags of cash had fallen out. One of the bags had broken, causing cash to spill out on the road.

Martin mentioned that the truck was on its way to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Office and the bills were mostly singles and $20.

Two motorists had locked the keys to their cars in between the incident and have reportedly been taken into custody after their cars blocked the traffic lane. There have been no arrests as of now.

A CHP spokesperson requested people return the cash they took on the road to the CHP office in Vista, California. The San Diego FBI Public Affairs issued an official statement to CBS 8 requesting the full cooperation of the public.

About Demi Bagby in brief

Demi Bagby is now a popular fitness influencer (Image via demibagby/Instagram)

Demi Bagby is a popular CrossFit athlete and bodybuilder in San Diego, USA. She was told that she would have to spend the rest of her life in a wheelchair following an accident. However, Demi has beaten the situation, and is not restricted anymore.

The athlete is a popular name on social media and has inspired millions with her transformation into a formidable CrossFit athlete.

Born in San Diego in 2001, she was specifically interested in sports, soccer, and cheerleading. After an accident where she broke her neck, she developed an interest in CrossFit and calisthenic athletes, and decided to get involved with the sports after she was able to walk again.

She recovered after a year, and started bodyweight training to build her dream physique. She also started to perform strength movements like pull-ups to build her body.

Demi Bagby performs a lot of sports to maintain her lean physique including CrossFit, acrobatics, yoga, parkour, and more. She also performs workouts to get the maximum benefit from training in the gym.

