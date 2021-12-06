Does Reece Hawkins see his kids? Ex-fiancee Tammy Hembrow announces she is pregnant with Matt Poole's child 

Fitness influencer Tammy Hembrow has announced on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Matt Poole. The 27-year-old social media personality is one of the largest content creators online and has amassed over 13.6 million followers on Instagram.

Breaking the news, the Saski Collection founder shared a video on Instagram, featuring Poole, her children from her previous relationship, and her growing baby bump.

Tammy Hembrow shares her son Wolf and Saskia with her ex-partner Reece Hawkins.

More about Tammy Hembrow’s relationship with ex Reece Hawkins

Hembrow and Hawkins had a five-year long relationship but split in 2018.

Tammy confirmed in an Instagram Q&A session that she has sole custody of her children. She stated that she looks after her children full time after her ex relocated to the US.

The latter is now married to influencer London Goheen.

As the pandemic came into being, Hawkins and his wife Goheen had moved to Australia to be closer to the children he shares with Hembrow, but the feud between the two seemed to have escalated.

Tammy Hembrow allegedly did not allow Reece Hawkins to meet his children during the earlier stages of the pandemic.

However, Hembrow and Hawkins reunited for a YouTube video last year where the former claimed that Hawkins was 'so nice to him now.'

The two shared details about their co-parenting styles, which apparently went smoothly. But London later accused Hembrow of “putting it on.”

Though Hembrow has had a turbulent relationship with her ex, the influencer seems to be happier in her new relationship. The fitness mogul shared a series of pictures on November 21, announcing that she was engaged to Matt Poole. The proposal took place on a private yacht along with her children.

