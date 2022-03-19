Who is Casey Cooper? Former Challenge star welcomes first baby

On March 2, 2022, MTV’s The Challenge: All Stars' Casey Cooper welcomed her first daughter with husband Kyle Toups. The couple have named their baby Kinsley Lulabelle Toups, who arrived at 6.37 pm, weighing 6 lbs. 15 oz., and measuring 20.5 inches at birth.

Casey Cooper has been a part of the show for the last five seasons of the show. As soon as she shared the news of her pregnancy in November 2021, she received overwhelming good wishes from her The Challenge co-stars. Kendal Darnell wished her saying,

"Congratulations!! What a precious little nugget!❤️❤️"

While Jonna Mannion wished along expressing,

Casey Cooper married Kyle Toups after conceiving

34-year-old Cooper had been dating her boyfriend Kyle Toups for six years when, in November 2021, she shared the news of her pregnancy on Instagram and captioned it:

"We can't wait to meet you. Mini Allstar. March 2022."

She continued:

"I'm not the best at keeping secrets, but this one has been worth the wait. For those of you who have known, thank you for being patient with us while we've figured out how to share our happy news with everyone."

Immediately the following month, Casey and Kyle also announced the news of their wedding, which took place on December 7 in an intimated ceremony at Peach Orchard Venue in The Woodlands, Texas.

She took to Instagram and captioned the post announcing their marriage:

She shared a snapshot of the two happily walking down the aisle hand in hand and toasting to a new life in front of friends and family. After getting married, she quickly went on to thank her three bridesmaids Adorne Artistry, Alli, and Erin Toups for being incredible support throughout the wedding.

Casey was quite private throughout her pregnancy but she did manage to take pictures of her cute baby bump. However, after giving birth to her baby daughter, she shared a picture of her newborn, who was wrapped in a blanket and adorably sleeping. The baby’s outfit matched Casey Cooper’s floral design outfit in the hospital.

The Challenge star introduces herself as a “bonus mom” on her Instagram.

The five seasons of The Challenge in which Casey competed were Fresh Meat, The Duel, The Gauntlet III, The Ruins, and All Stars 2. Wes Bregmann was her partner for the first season.

