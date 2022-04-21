What time will Siesta Key Season 4 Episode 19 air? Plot, release date and more about MTV’s reality series

Episode 19 of Siesta Key Season 4 is set to release on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Viewers can expect to see the most unprecedented events taking place in the upcoming episode. The promo is already out, and the rumor is that the ex-couple, Sam and Juliette, may be reuniting.

Siesta Key features a bunch of young adults as they face challenges and deal with complications. They live in their hometown by the sun-drenched beach, and are willing to sort out their problems, for the most part. We follow around the characters as they strive to discover themselves and who they are meant to be.

Starring Juliette Porter, Alex Kompothecras, Madisson Hausburg, Brandon Gomes, Kelsey Owens, Garrett Miller, Chloe Trautman, Amanda Miller, and Sam Logan, the show is highly engaging.

What to expect from Episode 19 of Siesta Key Season 4?

In the upcoming episode titled, Stop Videotaping, viewers will be startled to see Juliette and Sam hanging out together. Are they back again? Both have denied it on the show. Porter is very doubtful about rekindling things with Logan, and the latter does not have much to say about it. Juliette will be seen pondering over whether she should get back together with Sam as she cannot forget the things her ex-boyfriend did after they broke up.

It is well understood that the tension between Sam and Juliette is never going to disappear completely. In the past, Juliette had tried to spend some time in Paris to move on from her relationship with Sam. Recently, she saw him dating a new girl and felt highly dejected.

Their simmering on-off chemistry has also created drama within the group. Lexie, Sam and Juliette's friend, is finding it difficult to pick sides. Moreover, Porter also had a confrontation with Jordana, expressing her dismay over the latter posting pictures with Sam's new girlfriend.

In the upcoming episode, Brandon will have a tough time juggling the multiple events happening in his life. The 27-year-old has a baby boy and is currently trying to get custody of his son from Delainey, with whom he never had a serious relationship. Delainey is not open to letting Brandon spend a lot of time with their kid. Brandon has also started dating a new girl, and he is trying to maintain the relationship alongside.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

Juliette is hesitant about rekindling things with Sam; Brandon juggles his son, career, Delainey, and a new relationship; Lexie is stuck in the middle of supporting her best friend, Juliette and her boyfriend's best friend, Sam.

Viewers can watch Siesta Key Episode 19 on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 9.00 pm ET on MTV.

