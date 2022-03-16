Siesta Key season 4, episode 14: Juliette struggles to create her own identity because of Sam

Siesta Key star Juliette Porter is facing new challenges in her relationship with Sam Logan on the latest season of the show. The MTV show has documented their issues and viewers will come to know of their status through the same.

In episode 13 of Siesta Key, Juliette was seen going apartment hunting with her friend and co-star Amanda Marie Miller. The star told Miller that she decided to move out of Sam's house and focus on herself, but they discussed that before she moved any further, she'd have to tell Sam about it.

In a confessional, Juliette revealed the reason behind moving out and said,

"I really wanted to focus on my business and living at Sam's meant friends coming over all the time. It was such a distraction."

The star also contemplated not being sure if she wanted to make a big lifestyle change, moving from a multi-dollar mansion to a two-bedroom apartment.

Siesta Key star Juliette Porter struggles to make a choice between herself and Sam

By the end of episode 13, Juliette had reflected on her relationship with Sam and how it was affecting her own identity. She said,

"After breaking up with Robbie, I thought I'd stay single for a while to figure myself out. But then I fell for Sam...But I noticed that my life started to revolve around him. I wanted to be my own person with my own career, dreams and aspirations. And unfortunately, I wasn't sure I could be my best self living in Sam's shadow."

The star's conversation with Sam in episode 13 didn't go well. Sam felt blindsided by her decision to move out and that she did not get to him sooner with the information. She struggled at the thought of maintaining the relationship by sacrificing herself.

However, in episode 14 of Siesta Key, Juliette made the decision to go to Paris and distance herself from Sam. He discusses this with his friend Mike, who says,

"It's starting to seem like she's just seeing how far she can push."

Amanda warns Juliette about her decision to shift away from a lavish lifestyle with Sam. The scene then shifts to Porter asking her boyfriend if he even wanted to try giving the relationship a genuine chance.

The reality show teases a sneak peak of a possible rumor of Sam cheating on Porter with a woman named Megan. While discussing it with her friends, Juliette says,

"Everything he's been posting on social media, I'm not gonna pretend like you guys haven't seen it. Everyone has seen it."

The end of the preview teases Juliette's newfound love and her saying that "it's over" between her and Sam.

With cheating allegations against Sam and a possible new love story on the cards for Juliette, viewers will have to tune in to see how their relationship pans out this season. Will Juliette choose to prioritize herself or mend her relationship with Sam?

Siesta Key airs every Thursday at 9.00 pm ET on MTV.

