"He sounds defensive": Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans split as Juliette's boyfriend Clark refuses to come in front of camera

Siesta Key: Miami Moves Season 5 premiered on October 27, 2022, on MTV.

Juliette Porter was seen moving to Miami and planning a have a launch party for her bathing suit company, for which she wanted to invite her boyfriend. She told a friend that Clark and her were doing really well, and that they were having fun but had some issues to work on.

Clark did not want to appear in front of the cameras, which was new territory for Juliette. Chloe felt that it was sketchy that Clark did not want to appear in front of the cameras when his girl was the face of a reality TV show. She wanted Juliette to be more careful around him.

Juliette told Clark about the party but he reminded her that he did not want to be on the show. Chloe even asked Juliette at the launch party if her boyfriend was coming to the party. The latter replied that he better be coming, even though she hadn't heard back from him after she invited him.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans were divided over the fact that Clark did not want to appear on the show. Some wondered if there was something "fishy" that he was hiding from Juliette. One fan even said:

"He sounds defensive."

nicole @nicol34x Okay I’m not liking Clark so far . Why is he giving Juliette an attitude over the phone? He sounds defensive #siestakey maybe Chloe is right maybe he is hiding something Okay I’m not liking Clark so far . Why is he giving Juliette an attitude over the phone? He sounds defensive #siestakey maybe Chloe is right maybe he is hiding something

👑🐝ty🐝👑 @Kvngtysho I love Juliette and Clark together but it's understandable why he doesn't want to be on camera and its because he doesn't want to be seen or get into any drama that surrounds him #Siestakey I love Juliette and Clark together but it's understandable why he doesn't want to be on camera and its because he doesn't want to be seen or get into any drama that surrounds him #Siestakey

Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans divided over Clark not wanting the show's "craziness"

Clark arrived at Juliette's launch party when the show was over and told her that he wanted to stay away from the craziness and so he he arrived late. Although Juliette's design partner had specifically told her that everyone should be present to support her business, her boyfriend didn't want to attend the party.

Jordana and Meghan were surprised by the fact that Clark did not want to be in front of the cameras. They said that it was not possible for him to date Juliette without being involved in "this part" of her world. Meghan also revealed that she hung out with Clark the other day and that he was flirting with her while dancing.

Some Siesta Key: Miami Moves fans were surprised with Clark not wanting to be in front of the cameras. Meanwhile, others understood his decision not to want to showcase his personal relationship to the world.

nicole @nicol34x I don’t get why Clark doesn’t want to film. He has bad blood history with any of the cast and it’s extra cash. Like is he stupid ? #siestakey I don’t get why Clark doesn’t want to film. He has bad blood history with any of the cast and it’s extra cash. Like is he stupid ? #siestakey

. @justryy14 If Clark doesn’t show that’s going to be a little iffy, you should want to support your lady no matter what. #SiestaKey If Clark doesn’t show that’s going to be a little iffy, you should want to support your lady no matter what. #SiestaKey

Devann @Devanthegirrl Okay but Clark not wanting to film is understandable chloe 🙄 #siestakey Okay but Clark not wanting to film is understandable chloe 🙄 #siestakey

Erin @erinrayy Clark isn’t gonna last long Clark isn’t gonna last long #SiestaKey 🤨😬 Clark isn’t gonna last long #SiestaKey

What happened on Siesta Key: Miami Moves Season 5 premiere?

On the season premiere of Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Juliette moved to Miami. Her mother had also told her to move from Siesta Key as it wasn't a place where a fashion brand would grow.

Juliette, meanwhile, felt truly independent in Miami as she had never lived anywhere else, and was feeling lucky about living there with her friends.

Juliette told her friend that she was excited to throw a JMP launch party in the new city as Miami is the swimming capital of the world. However, she added that she wasn't planning to spend a lot of money.

The episode description reads:

"Ready to take on Miami, Juliette leaps into this new world, but finds herself feeling alienated from Chloe and Amanda. Sam and Jordana's complex relationship is questioned. Brandon feels the pressure to take the next step."

However, at the party, she was not able to impress some PR specialists and felt like a small fish in a big pond. Sam made fun of her for not organizing the party better with more money.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves Season 5 will air on MTV every Thursday at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes