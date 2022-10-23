Who is Chloe Long? Relationship with husband Chris Long explored ahead of her appearance on Siesta Key: Miami Moves 2022

Siesta Key: Miami Moves is back for yet another season with the Florida folks as they continue to try and make it in Miami. The cast returns for season 5 and a lot has changed over time. The trailer suggests a shift in dynamics and a lot more drama as the group gets together in front of the camera again.

A cast member who recently went through a major change in her life is Chloe Trautman. She changed her last name to Long after marrying Chris. The couple got engaged in November 2021, and were married in February 2022.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves cast members Juliette Porter, Madisson Hausburg, and more joined the couple to celebrate their special day. Hausburg posted an Instagram story of the happy couple dancing at their reception with a caption that said:

"Such a dream. I love you both."

Siesta Key: Miami Moves' Chloe Long studied cosmetology

When Siesta Key first aired, Chloe was just finishing her course at a cosmetology school. She has always loved makeup and dreamed of being a “traveling makeup artist” for a modeling company or for someone personally.

In 2021, she was in the limelight for her body transformation after losing 50 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. In a conversation with E!, she said that her transformation started when she was in Aspen and struggling to ski. She said:

"I was 50 pounds heavier than I am right now and I was like, 'I need to get healthy.'"

Another factor that pushed her towards a healthier lifestyle was a breakup with her then partner. As part of her journey, the Siesta Key star went vegan, limited her alcohol and began to work out.

In February 2022, she made the headlines as she married her “soulmate.” The 26-year-old became Chloe Long after marrying Chris, her fiance of four months.

Chris had proposed to the Siesta Key: Miami Moves star in November while the two were hiking in Bryce Canyon with an emerald ring. Chloe took to social media to announce her engagement, stating that she knew he was the one the moment she met him, and that she was in a “state of pure bliss.”

She further wrote:

"We both kind of blacked out and I remember breaking down in tears and saying how crazy this is."

Chris took to social media to post about the wedding and share pictures of the ceremony. His account, @alivewiththelongs, largely has pictures of the couple and their adventures.

The caption said:

"I’m a married man now. Words don’t do this feeling justice."

Chloe is the second Siesta Key star to get married after Madisson, who married Ismael Soto on October 21, 2021. Chloe first met Chris in May 2021, and the two bonded over working in the personal development arena. The two share a similar belief system that resonates with the mission of spirituality and transformation.

In 2021, the reality star took a step back from the show, claiming it became too toxic and her cast members were not happy about the sudden exit. However, her sabbatical is over as she gets ready to return to the show for season 5 and bring more drama.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves is set to premiere on Thursday, October 27, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Poll : 0 votes