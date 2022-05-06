"I'm so sick of Mike stirring the pot": Fans slam Mike for intervening in Juliette and Sam's relationship on Siesta Key

Each episode of Siesta Key brings its share of drama, and the show never fails to disappoint viewers. The past few episodes have seen dynamic shifts in the relationships among cast members, and the latest episode had its fair share of the same.

Viewers of Siesta Key can relate to what transpires in the cast members' lives and often voice out their own opinions regarding the same. The show captures some candid moments as these young adults navigate their personal and professional lives in a city buzzing with passion and ambition.

Fans react to Siesta Key star Mike meddling in Juliette and Sam's relationship

Mike has not had a good reputation this season. He has constantly been intervening in Juliette and Sam Porter's relationship. He recorded a video of them being intimate and posted it on social media for everyone to see.

After a tumultuous relationship with Sam, Juliette went traveling to take some time off. However, she found someone new to hang out with, and she did not let her ex-boyfriend know about it. Mike somehow got hold of a video of Juliette being intimate with another man and told Sam about the encounter.

Sam had just hung out with Juliette the night before and was visibly annoyed at her actions.

Here's what fans have to say about Mike's interruption:

Alana @Alana28191162 Sometimes I wish I can go through this screen and punch Mike #SiestaKey Sometimes I wish I can go through this screen and punch Mike #SiestaKey https://t.co/hqnrf5X5OK

K💙 @_SincerelyK_ Mike will do anything to make Juliette be the bad person #SiestaKey Mike will do anything to make Juliette be the bad person #SiestaKey

dramabananna @dramabananna

It has all the Official Secrets… Mike’s phone is like WaterGate.It has all the Official Secrets… #SiestaKey Mike’s phone is like WaterGate.It has all the Official Secrets…#SiestaKey https://t.co/kwCahN7k3m

Kerry @__KerryLyn130 So why are people sending the videos of Juliette and Clark to Mike? So sus. #SiestaKey So why are people sending the videos of Juliette and Clark to Mike? So sus. #SiestaKey

KS1 👯‍♀️ (she/her) @KimSchuss #SiestaKey I love how Sam has no issue telling Chloe that she meddles in relationships but won’t call out his boy Mike for doing the same damn thing I love how Sam has no issue telling Chloe that she meddles in relationships but won’t call out his boy Mike for doing the same damn thing 😂 #SiestaKey

Hail ミ☆ @alltoohail #Siestakey anyone else think mike has a secret paparazzi job because wtf anyone else think mike has a secret paparazzi job because wtf 😂 #Siestakey

Ronald Atkinson @RonaldAtkinson9 I'm so sick of Mike stirring the pot. Like what does he have against Juliette??? #SiestaKey I'm so sick of Mike stirring the pot. Like what does he have against Juliette??? #SiestaKey

dove/claudia/finneas thruple truther @milfloverliv does mike have a job... why is he always keeping tabs on a 24 year old girl that he barely knows #SiestaKey does mike have a job... why is he always keeping tabs on a 24 year old girl that he barely knows #SiestaKey

What to expect from this week's Siesta Key episode?

Siesta Key @SiestaKey Having to wake up every day for the rest of my life?!!! #siestakey Having to wake up every day for the rest of my life?!!! #siestakey https://t.co/OqLiesYJk3

Episode 21 of Siesta Key aired on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 9.00 pm ET on MTV. This week, the different dynamics playing out among the cast members have become more transparent. However, the episode also had viewers witness some major turnarounds and revelations.

The official synopsis of the show, titled Someone Sent a Video, reads:

"The girls see a video of Juliette with a mysterious guy while in L.A.; Sam moves on and ends up returning to a familiar face, and Kelsey struggles with simultaneous relationship and career changes."

Madisson Hausberg is finally making progress in her relationship as she is seen going ring shopping with the girls. She looked at a massive number of rings before asking fellow co-star and jewelry expert Cara Geswelli for her opinion. The girls also discussed Juliette's video, which they decided to address during dinner.

Juliette Porter struggled to decide whether or not to get back with her ex-boyfriend Sam Logan. When she decided to give the relationship another try, the latter's friend Mike's actions documenting the duo made her decision easier. She didn't want to be involved with Sam anymore, considering what transpired, and she wanted some time to focus on her mental health.

Although Chloe Trautman appeared to be very confident in her relationship with Chris Long, she still had reservations when the latter asked her to move in with him. However, the boyfriend took another step forward by asking the Siesta Key star's grandfather for her hand in marriage, just four months after they began dating. He was given the grandfather's blessings, and the duo later moved it together.

With Siesta Key cast members in different stages of their lives, only time will tell how this season pans out for them. Dealing with adulthood can be difficult, but friends make the journey easier. Will the cast be able to overcome the challenges and roadblocks that materialize in the near future? Readers can keep watching Siesta Key on MTV to find out.

Edited by Siddharth Satish