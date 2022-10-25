Siesta Key: Miami Moves 2022 (season 5): Where to follow the cast members on Instagram?

Siesta Key returns for another dramatic season, and this time, the show has a new location. The upcoming season is set to take place in Miami rather than Florida, hence the title Siesta Key: Miami Moves.

Returning to the screens as main cast members are Juliette Porter, Amanda Miller, Madisson Hausburg, Chloe Trautman, Brandon Gomes, Sam Logan, Jordana Barnes, and Cara Geswelli.

According to a press release for the show:

"The show introduces another exciting season in a brand new location. As life in Siesta Key gives way to high energy in multicultural Miami, we see our cast grow up and greet their adult lives and the pressures that come with it. Once big fish in a small pond, we’ll watch these young adults as they become much smaller fish in a far larger pond."

Siesta Key: Miami Moves is set to premiere on Thursday, October 27, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Keep up with the cast of Siesta Key: Miami Moves on Instagram

The stars of Siesta Key have kept their viewers entertained since the show's inception, to the point where what happens on the show frequently makes its way to social media, such as Amanda's ex-boyfriend "exposing" the entire cast's substance abuse, to the aftermath of Juliette and Sam's breakup.

Continue reading to find out where you can find the cast on Instagram.

Juliette Porter @julietteporter

The reality television star was born in 1997 and has recently launched her own swimwear line. She rose to prominence on the MTV show primarily as a result of her relationship with Sam Logan and the ensuing drama.

Her Instagram account currently has 811K followers, and her love of travel is evident from the pictures she posts on her feed.

Chloe Long @chloe.long

This Siesta Key's newest bride recently married boyfriend Chris Long. Chloe has 468K Instagram followers and is very active on Instagram. Her followers frequently get glimpses into her daily life, including her marriage and adventures. The reality star also uses social media to promote her beauty line, which has its own page (@emeraldraybotanicals).

Brandon Gomes @_brandongomes

The rapper and reality star has 291K Instagram followers but hasn't been very active on the platform in the last few months. One of the best parts of his feed, however, is Quincy's adorable face, which the Siesta Key star occasionally posts.

Amanda Miller @amanda_marie_miller

Amanda, has a highlight dedicated to the Siesta Key region as well as the show. Her Instagram account has 430K followers. The beach lover frequently updates her followers on her current social and professional life through her feed.

Cara Geswelli @carageswelli

The entrepreneur recently started her own line of contemporary jewelry, The Same Circle, and is often seen promoting her work on her social media accounts. Cara often blesses her followers feeds with pictures of her relationship with Michael Wheely and her fashionable outfits. Her audience currently stands at 296K followers.

Jordana Barnes @jordanalexus

Jordana recently joined the show's main cast and has 117K followers on Instagram. The reality star's Instagram feed is dominated by solo posts of herself and her artwork.

Madisson Hausburg @madissonhaus

The reality star uses social media as an outlet to heal. She frequently posts about her late son, Elliot, and keeps her followers up to date on her journey through loss and grief. Madisson's goal is to make others who have suffered a similar loss feel less alone in their journey.

Sam Logan @sam_jlo

Sam’s Instagram account stands at 315K followers, who often see Jordana make an appearance on his feed. His love for different places is evident in his social media as he often posts about his trips and adventures.

