How old is Brandon Gomes? Everything to know about the reality TV star from Siesta Key: Miami Moves 2022

Siesta Key: Miami Moves is getting ready for its season premiere this week and it’s time to get to know the cast a little better. Fans speculated a change in location when Juliette Porter moved to Miami, followed by most of the cast members, and they were correct. The show, which was previously set in Florida, is set to show the cast’s life on Miami beaches.

Returning to screens is 27-year-old Brandon Gomes, who has been modeling since the age of 16 and has been a part of the MTV show since season one.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"Siesta Key: Miami Moves introduces another exciting season in a brand new location. As life in Siesta Key gives way to high energy in multicultural Miami, we see our cast grow up and greet their adult lives and the pressures that come with it. Once big fish in a small pond, we’ll watch these young adults as they become much smaller fish in a far larger pond."

The show is set to premiere on Thursday, October 27, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Brandon Gomes from Siesta Key: Miami Moves chose entertainment over football

The rapper and music artist is originally from Florida, where Siesta Key was filmed until recently. The reality TV star started appearing on billboards quite young after one of his close family friends’ suggested that he should get a professional photo shoot done, and instantly started getting offers as a model.

He signed with Click Model Management while he was still in school, and upon graduating, he moved to New York. While in high school, Brandon played football and had to make a decision between two potential careers.

He easily chose entertainment over football and continued modeling, which eventually opened many doors for him in the entertainment industry.

When Alex Kompothecras, his childhood friend, reached out to him about Siesta Key in 2017, he was over the top. However, this reality star’s show journey has not been without controversy. Brandon and his former cast member Camilla Cattaneo had an extremely rocky relationship. While Brandon had always claimed that he wanted to get back together with her after they broke up, their relationship was far from perfect.

In Siesta Key season 4, Camilla opened up about being pregnant with Brandon’s baby in 2020. She suffered an ectopic pregnancy. However, around the same time, Brandon cheated on Camilla and fathered a child with Delainey Shae.

In the Siesta Key episode, she told Juliette and Amanda about the situation. She said:

"I was pregnant with Brandon’s kid in February. We went together to the doctor and everything, and I had an ectopic pregnancy. I was at the hospital, it was the first time I’d ever had surgery, by myself all day."

During a reunion special, Brandon announced that he cheated on her and said that when Delainey tried reaching out to him, he blocked her and that it was only after the baby was born that he acknowledged the situation and told Camilla.

Commenting on this, Camilla said in season 4 that Brandon’s other kid was a blessing in disguise. She further added:

"When I think about it, I’m pregnant, going to the emergency room for surgery, while this girl is about to have his kid. I have no idea but he knows in the back of his head, clearly, that she is pregnant."

Brandon took to Instagram to introduce his son Quincy, which was followed by him apologizing to Camilla for being selfish.

