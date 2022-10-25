Who is Amanda Marie Miller? Meet the Siesta Key star with “a passion for life and filmmaking”

Siesta Key is moving to Miami with Juliette Porter and the entire cast of the upcoming season. Siesta Key: Miami Moves is set to feature familiar faces that have made the show as popular as it is and is set to provide viewers with more drama and entertainment.

Amongst those making their way to the new city is filmmaker Amanda Marie Miller, who became a main cast member in Season 4 despite being seen on the show since its inception.

The upcoming season will also see two returning faces who unexpectedly left the show. Chloe Trautman returns after leaving due to the show’s “toxicity” and Cara, who stormed off the show after getting into a bug fight in season 3.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves’ press release reads:

"As life in Siesta Key gives way to high energy in multicultural Miami, we see our cast grow up and greet their adult lives and the pressures that come with it. Once big fish in a small pond, we’ll watch these young adults as they become much smaller fish in a far larger pond."

The show is set to premiere on October 27, at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Amanda Miller set to appear as a main cast member in Siesta Key: Miami Moves

The filmmaker from Siesta Key is finally going to be a main cast member in the upcoming season of the show. Amanda believes in teamwork and empowering others by letting them be their true and authentic selves. She has worked with MTV for over five years as an actress and has been seen on the show since season one.

The reality star graduated earlier this year from the Ringling College of Art and Design Film Program with a Bachelor of Fine Arts. The focus of her education was on branded entertainment.

In an interview with CBS, Amanda said she became passionate about films because of Siesta Key.

"I got into filmmaking and it happened because of this show. It helped me go forth with my passion and my career and it was something I always wanted to do. I'm almost on my senior year coming up, so I love it. I love being on the show and it helps me put myself out there and build a platform."

Before working with MTV, Amanda was a calendar girl for Hooters and even competed in their Miss Hooters bikini pageant in 2016. The influencer previously collaborated with multiple brands including Fashion Nova, Malana CBD, and many more as viewers can see through her social media accounts.

While the reality star shares a good relationship with some members of the cast, she has upheld her reputation as someone to not mess with, which she earned in season one. During season one, Amanda got into a fight with Chloe over Brandon Gomes which left Chloe with a broken nose.

In July 2022, fans questioned her friendship with Juliette when she was seen with Porter’s ex boyfriend and enemy Jordana Barnes, however the two remain close friends. Juliette remains one of her closest friends on the show, to the point that during the last season, Amanda was one of the first people to tell Juliette’s ex-boyfriend’s seemingly new connection, Meghan, how disrespectful it was that the two were hanging out so soon after the couple split.

The same month, Amanda’s ex boyfriend decided to “expose” the cast of Siesta Key on social media soon after their breakup. The popular Instagram account @mtv_reality_tea reposted the story which called out the cast for substance abuse and alcoholism. He also took to social media to let the reality star’s friends know that she talks badly behind their backs.

