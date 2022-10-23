Who is Jordana Barnes? Everything to know about Sam Logan's best friend ahead of her appearance on Siesta Key: Miami Moves 2022 

Siesta Key: Miami Moves is set to return on MTV on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET. The show is set to feature some old and new faces in the new season. Chloe Long is back on the show after missing a season after she claimed it was extremely toxic.

Another face fans will see is Jordana Barnes, Sam Logan’s best friend. The self-made artist shares a home with Sam Logan and is romantically involved with him.

The show's official synopis reads:

"Siesta Key: Miami Moves introduces another exciting season in a brand new location. As life in Siesta Key gives way to high energy in multicultural Miami, we see our cast grow up and greet their adult lives and the pressures that come with it. Once big fish in a small pond, we’ll watch these young adults as they become much smaller fish in a far larger pond."

Siesta Key: Miami Moves - Is Jordona more than ''just a friend?''

Jordana Barnes first appeared as a supporting cast member on the show. She began to get more airtime when Sam and Juliette broke up as part of the season 4 arc.

For a long time, fans and cast members alike have speculated about the nature of Sam and Jordona's relationship. The previous season featured so much drama that Siesta Key star Camilla claimed she does it to get a bigger role in the series.

Sam and Jordona have frequently made light of their relationship, and were seen kissing in a video in July 2022. Jordona did a Q&A on Instagram not long before the incident, and when a fan asked if she and Sam were dating, the reality television star said no. She went on to say:

"It’s easy to be around him, we get along so well but keeping it at friend level is what feels right to both of us."

Jordana, 29, is a self-taught artist who first appeared on the show to paint a portrait of Juliette when she was dating Sam. While the gesture moved the reality star, it also made her suspicious of Jordona. They are still on bad terms as Juliette believes the artist has been waiting for their relationship to end since it began.

In the trailer for Siesta Key: Miami Moves, Juliette stated that her relationship has never been stronger and that "it's complicated for same and Jordana." Another cast member, referring to the couple, asked someone if they would date someone who lives with another girl and has a history with her.

More about the show

Siesta Key is set to return in a new location and will revolve around Juliette, Chloe, Madisson, Amanda, Cara, Jordona, Sam and Brandon. It will also introduce some new faces.

The show will air in more than 165 countries from November 10, 2022, but will premiere in the USA on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 8 pm ET. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+ , the official series page and on the MTV app.

