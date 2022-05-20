"She’s a hater": Siesta Key fans slam Cara for her behavior towards Juliette 

Siesta Key returned for another action-packed episode on Thursday night. This week, drama ensued during Madisson's bachelorette. Juliette and Cara got into an intense argument that left fans slamming the latter for her behavior towards Juliette.

Madisson hoped for a drama-free bachelorette and wedding, but the other girls let her down. During their argument, Juliette claimed Cara invited Meghan to upset her. Cara didn't back down from giving Juliette a piece of her mind.

While enjoying the party and celebrating the bride-to-be before her big day, Juliette and Amanda filled Madisson in on what happened during Cara's pool party. During last week's episode, viewers witnessed Meghan and Sam get cozy at the party. This didn't sit well with Juliette and her friends. When they asked Meghan who invited her, she revealed that it was Cara and Jordana.

Breaking down the drama for Madisson, Amanda shared that the way things went down was very disrespectful. Amanda said,

“It was literally, like, Meghan jumping on Sam and looking Juliette dead in the eye and giving her a stank eye. And then Cara to be encouraging it like, ‘Yeah, go f**k her in the bathroom…'”

When Cara overheard Juliette criticizing Meghan, claiming she had no self-respect, she asked Juliette why she felt that way. Juliette responded by saying that despite Meghan being let off, she comes back as Sam's last option.

Cara was quick to respond and shared that Juliette did the same. She referred to the time Juliette went back to Sam even after finding out he was with someone else. The Siesta Key star clapped back, sharing,

“I’m not the last option. I’m the first option. I drop him.”

Juliette also questioned why Cara invited Meghan even though she knew about the duo's ongoing drama. Cara replied,

"I'm sorry, Juliette, we can't all accommodate you being comfortable all the time. It was my party. Can we maybe not make every single event about you?"

Juliette again shot back, claiming that Cara liked to see her miserable. Continuing, she told her to be more empathetic to the people around her and not to always think about herself.

As Cara continued her attacks on Juliette, Amanda chimed in, telling her to be respectful. Chole also clapped back and called Cara nasty, mean and vindictive.

Fans who watched the episode slammed Cara for her behavior towards Juliette.

Fans slam Cara claiming she's a hater on Siesta Key

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Cara was miserable and that she is a hater. Some also applauded Chloe for giving Cara a piece of her mind.

Laila Marie🤎✨ @lailsmarie Get her Chloe lol i want Cara gone. She’s a hater #SiestaKey Get her Chloe lol i want Cara gone. She’s a hater #SiestaKey

Will Smith Slapped Me @AshleyShyMiller Baby, for once, I’m glad Chloe was around to tell Cara about herself because facts. The bitch is miserable as fuck and so is Jordana. Y’all too young to be this hateful and spiteful #SiestaKey Baby, for once, I’m glad Chloe was around to tell Cara about herself because facts. The bitch is miserable as fuck and so is Jordana. Y’all too young to be this hateful and spiteful #SiestaKey

TheRealRaygleBagle @raygelivargas Funny how on the island Cara was trying to sell this whole "I've changed & I'm a better person" bs to people like Amanda & yet she's constantly mocking everyone & not caring about peoples feelings 🤔 #SiestaKey Funny how on the island Cara was trying to sell this whole "I've changed & I'm a better person" bs to people like Amanda & yet she's constantly mocking everyone & not caring about peoples feelings 🤔 #SiestaKey

Ash @AshAlxandra There are a lot of unlikeable people on #SiestaKey but I think Cara really takes the cake There are a lot of unlikeable people on #SiestaKey but I think Cara really takes the cake

AVORYDOREAN @avorydorean Oh @amandamarie2083 get her!!! Cara forgets who she’s talking to!!! Get her!! #SiestaKey @SiestaKey I feel a #oops coming on! I mean please get them off the damn show they are just haters! Cara and the bangs Oh @amandamarie2083 get her!!! Cara forgets who she’s talking to!!! Get her!! #SiestaKey @SiestaKey I feel a #oops coming on! I mean please get them off the damn show they are just haters! Cara and the bangs https://t.co/IkY6U8mLyr

Siesta Key will return for a new episode next week, and more drama will unfold.

Siesta Key airs every Thursday night at 9 pm ET only on MTV. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

