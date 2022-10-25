Who is Cara Geswelli from Siesta Key: Miami Moves 2022? Meet the entrepreneur with a controversial history on MTV’s show

Siesta Key: Miami Moves will feature a cast that hopes to make it to Sunny Miami. Familiar faces will return to our screens as they unpack their issues and give viewers a whole lot of drama. Amongst the returning cast members is Cara Geswelli, whose presence on the show has been a constant source of entertainment and controversy.

Cara left the show in the middle of season three when rumors of her then-boyfriend Garrett Miller turned everyone against her. However, she returned in season 4A.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves synopsis reads,

"As Juliette and the Siesta Key crew say goodbye to Sarasota and hello to the 305, they embrace new life changes, career adjustments and relationships -- but it's not always so sunny."

The show is set to premiere on October 27 on MTV.

Siesta Key: Miami Moves — Cara Geswalli, the most controversial cast member yet

When Cara entered the show, it seemed she was intentionally added to spice things up. The entrepreneur’s Siesta Key journey seems to be the center of a controversial hurricane.

The reality star is originally from Jersey and first appeared on the show as part of season two. Cara and her sister Mia recently started their contemporary jewelry line, The Same Circle.

Their father is a fine jewelry artist, and from 2020, Cara would often join him on his work visits which inspired her to start her jewelry brand in Florida. Together, they have managed to create an “easily wearable and fashion forward” brand that they want to use to connect with people.

Since the beginning of her Siesta Key journey, Cara has found herself at odds with several cast members. She joined the show as someone who was once involved with Alex Kompothecras and was seen bonding with Garrett Miller quite quickly.

Their relationship, however, wasn’t the greatest and often left the former Siesta Key star feeling “disrespected and unappreciated.” At some point during filming, there was a conflict between Cara and Kelsey, which has been resolved since then.

Cara stormed out of the show when Alex told her that Chloe Trautman was spreading rumors about her being unfaithful to Garrett. Upon leaving, she said nasty things to most of the Siesta Key cast but returned in season 4A with her boyfriend, Michael, when the cast was on a getaway.

However, once the taunts from her castmates started, Cara was not one to back down. Cara revealed to the group that she was pursuing a career in nursing and her only friend Madisson said:

"You don’t seem like the caring type."

Kelsey suggested reaching out when the group returns from the vacation but also listed down every insult that the Siesta Key star used for her. Cara is now set to return as the main cast member once again.

After Season 4A, Cara and Jordana sat down for a session to spill the tea, where Cara revealed that even though she told everyone that she had turned over a new leaf, she hadn’t.

The two further spoke about Chloe Trautman’s exit from the show, who is also getting ready to return for the latest season along with Cara.

