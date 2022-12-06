Who is Sebastian Melrose from Too Hot To handle? Racecar driver once participated in Scottish Formula Ford Championship

Too Hot To Handle season 4's cast list features Sebastian "Seb" Melrose. Seb is a former Scottish/ El Salvadorian race driver who began his racing career in 2014 in the Scottish Formula Ford Championship.

The famous dating show will see ten new individuals competing on the Netflix show. As the show's premise remains the same, the upcoming contestants will not know that they're a part of Too Hot To Handle until after 24 hours in the villa.

Netflix's official description of the show reads:

"The sizzling reality dating show, Too Hot To Handle returns to Netflix for season 4 on December 7 2022. A brand new batch of lust-driven singles are looking for love, with a helping hand from TV host Mario Lopez & fan favourite, Lana."

Meet the Scottish race driver and entrepreneur, Sebastian Melrose, ahead of the Too Hot To Handle season 4 premiere

Sebastian Seb Melrose is 24 years old and co-founder of Reprimo Life, a brand of natural supplements to enhance the body and the mind.

He founded the company with the help of his partner Sammy, after graduating from Queen Margaret University with a bachelor's degree in Business Management, Marketing, and Support Services. Due to his dual nationality and Scottish descent, his heritage has helped him gain international popularity and following.

His LinkedIn bio states:

"I began my racing career in 2014, racing in the Scottish Formula Ford Championship, where upon I achieved the award of Rising Star! At the age of 16, I was the youngest driver ever to have made the finals of both the Formula Ford Festival (Brands Hatch) and Walter Hayes Trophy (Silverstone) in my first year of racing."

It continues:

"From a very young age, my passion for the sport of motor racing was influenced by my godfather, Dario Franchitti (four time Indycar Champion / three time Indy500 winner) and by my grandfather who nurtured my love of ‘all things racing’ with a behind the scenes experience with the engineers of motorsport at Aston Martin."

The race car driver signed with Porche in the Porche GT3 Carrera Cup Championship in Great Britain in 2020.

In Too Hot To Handle's introductory clip, he said that commitment makes him nervous and added that "this shark is heading into international waters" and asked everyone to be careful.

Others to appear on the show include Brittan, Creed, Dominique, James, Jawahir, Kayla, Nick, Nigel, and Sophie.

More about Too Hot To Handle

The Netflix dating show will feature ten singles unaware of the show. According to the contestants, they're on a fake TV show hosted by Mario Lopez. They're unaware that after the first 24 hours, they'll have to adhere to Lana's rules of abstinence. Lana's rules entail no physical contact, kissing, or self-gratification. Each time they break a rule, Lana will penalize them and deduct money from the total prize money.

Tune in on December 7 on Netflix to see what happens when Too Hot To Handle returns. Lovers of dating show drama, this is the perfect watch for you.

Poll : 0 votes