How old is Jawahir Khalifa? Too Hot To Handle season 4 contestant was a participant on Holland's Next Top Model

Netflix is returning with a new installment of the popular dating show Too Hot To Handle. Season 4 of the reality series is set to premiere on the OTT platform on Wednesday, December 7, at 3 am with the first five episodes. The remaining five, including the much-awaited finale, will be released on December 14, 2022. Viewers will get to witness the journey of 10 hopeful singles to find love.

22-year-old model Jawahir Khalifa will be among the 10 contestants participating in the show to win prize money. Like the other participants, she will be tested on her ability to refrain from forming any physical connection with her co-stars. She was previously a contestant on Holland's Next Top Model season 12.

The official synopsis of Too Hot To Handle reads:

"The stakes are high in this fake reality series, and contestants are hoping to fall in love harder, faster and more intensely than ever. As the teaser shows, little do they know that they’re really on Too Hot to Handle — and Lana still has her eyes on everyone."

It further continues:

"Taking the cash home won’t be so easy. Can they abstain from s** and self-gratification in order to form meaningful connections and keep the money, or will their temptations prove too strong to resist? With Lopez and Lana fooling everyone, this new season’s twist is the show’s biggest one yet."

Too Hot To Handle season 4 contestant Jawahir Khalifa started modelling when she was 16 years old

Born in 2000, Jawahir comes from Amsterdam. Apart from winning the dating show and earning the grand cash prize, the model is also looking forward to building connections. She is accompanied by three other female contestants of the same age - Brittan Byrd, Kayla Richart, and Sophie Stonehouse.

The Too Hot To Handle star is an actor and model who "can't wait to take the retreat by storm." As per her Netflix bio, she is all set to amaze her fellow cast members with her charm, appeal, and personality. Although Jawahir has had only one relationship up until now, it will be interesting to see if the contestant manages to become a fan favorite as well.

The 22-year-old model hopes that host Mario Lopez and digital assistant Lana will help her find a genuine connection, considering she can adjust well to the spotlight and "isn’t used to having her advances curtailed by anyone."

The Too Hot To Handle cast member was born in Somalia but moved to Holland when she was eight years old. She began modeling at 16 years old and was initially a hijabi model. Jawahir later decided to model without the hijab. She was confident of making it to the fashion world and earned the wings for her dream by participating in Holland's Next Top Model season 12.

Jawahir placed ninth in the competition that took place in 2019 and hasn't looked back since then. Describing her personality on her website, she says:

"I’ve always followed my heart and it has gotten me this far. I’m highly intuitive and draw inspiration from the world around me. I always knew I wanted a career in fashion, this dream became a reality when I joined Hollands Next Top Model."

Since winning the show, the Holland native has also been involved in a variety of commercial and editorial projects, including Hunkemöller and Noé. Jawahir also has credible experience in photography and film. With such a wide range of talents, viewers will certainly find her interesting on Too Hot To Handle.

As of this writing, Jawahir has over 21K followers on her Instagram, where viewers can see snippets of her personal and professional life.

However, will she be able to resist temptation and earn the prize money on the Netflix show? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to tune in to Too Hot To Handle this Wednesday on Netflix.

