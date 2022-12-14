Too Hot To Handle season 4 episode 6: How did Jawahir and Nick escape elimination? 

Too Hot To Handle season 4 aired the final four episodes on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 03:01 am ET on Netflix. The episodes focused on the final stages of the competition, where the contestants were put to the ultimate test to see whether they were capable of forming emotional connections without being intimate with one another, breaking the rules and losing a hefty amount from their designated cash bank.

In episode 6 of the hit dating show, Jawahir and Nick had to put their relationship to test after they flouted rules several times. They had to spend the night together in the suite and return successfully without being physically intimate. By the end of the episode, the couple were successful in their endeavor.

The official synopsis of Too Hot To Handle season 4 reads:

"The contestants spend the season at a sprawling villa in the Caribbean. A group of single twenty somethings land on an island with plans to party and make out as much as humanly possible. What they don't realize is they’re about to be banned from having s*x. Those who slip up pay the price, lowering their winnings each time they’re caught in someone else's arms."

Spoiler Alert: The article contains spoilers from Episode 6 of Too Hot To Handle season 4.

Nick and Jawahir get their relationship tested on Too Hot To Handle

After Too Hot To Handle cast members Seb and Kayla broke the rules by being physically intimate and costing the entire cast a loss of $50,000, the singles were wary of making any form of advances. However, Jawahir (Jawa) felt that she had to make moves to really test her chemistry with Nick as they had been quiet for so long.

The following morning, as the couples woke up to one another, Jawa mentioned how difficult it was for her to resist the temptation. However, Lana found out that the couple had not only violated the rules once but twice. Later on in the episode, Lana and Nick meditated together and spent some quality time alone.

In a confessional, Nick said:

"I think that I can teach Jawa how to meditate. It's necessary because if we keep going down this path that we've been going down, I do know for sure that myself and Jawa are going to break more rules."

The Too Hot To Handle cast member's confession soon came true as what was meant to be a meditating session quickly turned into the couple getting intimate, breaking the rule for a third time and surely costing the cast some money.

Jawahir @jawahirkhalifa Omg the next episodes will be online in 12 hours #TooHotTooHandle Omg the next episodes will be online in 12 hours #TooHotTooHandle https://t.co/9DsXS2qTFf

Lana felt that the cast wasn't taking her retreat seriously and forming emotional connections. Instead, they were focused only on physical urges. To put things into perspective, the host gifted each cast member with their respective watches that would turn green when they would make an emotional connection.

However, Nick and Jawa didn't receive one, following which it was revealed that they had broken the rules twice and had cost the cast $38,000. The Too Hot To Handle couple were put to the ultimate test where they had to spend the night in a suite and if they connected emotionally, they would have their watches.

What the couple and the cast were unaware of was the fact that if Nick and Jawa were to get physically intimate, then it would mean that they were not taking the process seriously, and would eventually get eliminated. While the cast was worried about them losing more money because of the couple, they found out the following morning that Nick and Jawa didn't get intimate and also won their watches.

Nick and Jawa were relieved to find out that they had not only gotten Lana's gifted watches but also escaped elimination.

With the Too Hot To Handle contestants constantly breaking rules in an effort to test their physical chemistry, a lot of the money that was originally in their account is being lost. This is causing some much-needed drama amongst the cast members as the stakes are higher, considering they have almost reached the end.

All seasons of Too Hot To Handle are currently streaming on Netflix.

