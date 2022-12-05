Who is Nick Kici from Too Hot To Handle? Michigan-born artist claims to have around 10 failed relationships

Too Hot To Handle returns with 10 new singles who are unaware of the show they’re actually participating in. Each of these individuals has trouble forming deep, meaningful connections, and once again, Lana has taken it upon herself to help them rethink the way they approach relationships.

One of the individuals set to appear on the show is Nick Kici, who claims to have been in over 10 failed relationships. The artist and model is well-traveled and says that the only thing longer than the list of women he's dated is the list of places he's traveled to.

Netflix’s official description of the upcoming season reads:

"The sizzling reality dating show, Too Hot To Handle returns to Netflix for season 4 on December 7, 2022. A brand new batch of lust-driven singles are looking for love, with a helping hand from TV host Mario Lopez & fan favourite, Lana."

Meet the upcoming Too Hot To Handle contestant, Nick Kici

The 28-year-old bachelor from Michigan has no plans of slowing down in how he lives his life. With 10 previous relationships, he plans on pursuing several other women.

The contestant of the upcoming Too Hot To Handle season, Nick, is a model and has worked with several brands such as KnotWtr. He also appeared on the cover of Desnudo Magazine with Jordyn Renee in 2019.

His Netflix bio says that the small-town guy always knew that he was "destined for more." The artist and yogi has traveled the globe and has had a relationship or fling in every country he has been to. It adds:

"A veteran of at least 10 relationships, Nick’s no stranger to love and lust."

Nick’s Instagram currently stands at 3,064 followers, and his bio describes him as “a little sunshine and a lot of rain.” The Too Hot To Handle contestant usually posts about his trips, art, and life as a model. His work is often promoted on his social media feed including an ad campaign for KnotWtr.

The traveler, model, and artist is set to appear on the upcoming season of the dating reality show. While he may think he knows women all too well, there’s one robotic lady that nobody can fool - Lana. Lana is set to for her next mission, which is to make sure that these singles form long-lasting connections.

Others to appear on the show include Brittan, Creed, Dominique, James, Jawahir, Kayla, Nigel, Seb, and Sophie.

More about the upcoming season of the Netflix show

Too Hot To Handle season 4 is set to premiere on Netflix on December 7 and will feature 10 new singles who will have no idea that they’re on the show. To keep them from finding out, Lana recruited famous TV personality Mario Lopez who will act as the host of a fake show, Wild Love.

The premise of the show remains the same, the individuals aren’t allowed to get physically intimate with each other and every time they do, they lose money. They must focus on finding love and not get lost in lust. However, it won’t be that easy.

Tune in on December 7 to see what happens when these singles find out that they’re actually on Too Hot To Handle

