Too Hot to Handle season 4: Official rules for contestants explored

On account of the recent season premiere of Too Hot to Handle season 4, on Wednesday, December 7, let's revise the rules of the Caribbean house, which is ruled by a robotic cone called Lana. The show itself is a retreat for singles who want to develop physical relations with no emotional attachment.

Just like the previous seasons, the singles who joined the show this season had no idea that they were really on Too Hot to Handle until the first night of the shoot and joined the show thinking it was an adventurous dating show called Wild Love. As announced by Lana, in this household, no physical intimacy of any sort is allowed.

The contestants are offered a sum of $200,000 (to be divided among the winners) and asked to adhere to the rules. If the contestants go against it, Lana deducts a certain amount of money for every rule violation. Lana's main goal is to make sure the contestants develop a strong emotional connection without any physical intimacy.

Before the finale, Lana often gives players a chance to win back some money to make sure that the contestants' prize fund does not go to zero or negative. After five episodes, the prize fund of Too Hot to Handle season 4 contestants stands at $117,000, and Lana has taken away $83,000. Lana even doubled the amount of fines per charge in episode 2, but this did not deter the players.

How much does each rule violation cost the Too Hot to Handle contestants?

With cameras and microphones hidden everywhere in the house, there's no rule-breaking that can escape Lana's eyes. The cost of each violation is:

Ki**ing: $3000

Inappropriate touching: Ranging from $5000 to $13,000

Intercourse: $20,000

Oral S*x: $6000

Self-Gratification: $2000

Third Base (stimulation below the waist): $4000

How did Too Hot to Handle season 4 lose $83,000?

Despite James' constant attention, some of the players were able to sneak around and break the rules. Jawahir kissed Seb and Nick in episode 2, which cost $6000. Nigel and Kayla were fined $3000 for the same offense. After this, the fines were doubled to discourage people from developing physical intimacy. However, in episode 3, Creed and Sophie ki**ed each other and were fined $6000.

Seb and Kayla showered together, reducing the prize money by $18,000. The real shock for the players came in episode 5, when Seb and Kayla revealed that they had been intimate in the washroom. Lana revealed that other than being intimate, the pair had also indulged in small physical activities, which meant that they owed Lana $50,000.

These activities reduced the prize money from $200,000 to $117,000.

Who won the previous seasons of Too Hot to Handle?

In season 1, 10 contestants were able to develop meaningful relationships and received $7,500 each from the $75,000 prize money. The winners are Bryce Hirschberg, Chloe Veitch, David Birtwistle, Kelz Dyke, Harry Jowsey, Francesca Farago, Lydia Clyma, Nicole O'Brien, Rhonda Paul, and Sharron Townsend.

In season 2, the three finalists of Too Hot to Handle (Carly, Cam, and Marvin) decided to vote Marvin as the winner, who went home with $55,000. In season 3, Beaux Raymond and Harry Johnson won $45,000 each as the winning couple.

The next five episodes of Too Hot to Handle season 4 will be released by Netflix on Wednesday, December 14 at 3:01 am ET. Tune in to see who wins the show and the amount of prize money left for them to take home.

