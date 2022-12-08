"I do not get the obsession": Too Hot to Handle fans can't figure out why all male contestants like Kayla

Too Hot to Handle season 4 features 10 singles (five males and five females) who will have to abstain from any form of physical intimacy to keep their grand prize of $200,000 intact. Unknown to the show's rules, the cast thought they were joining an adventurous dating show called "Wild Love," hosted by Mario Lopez.

Right from the beginning, it was clear that most of the participating men were interested in dating Kayla, other than Nick, who wanted to be with Jawahir. Creed called Kayla "unreal" but James took her away for drinks before he could ask her. The boys were in line to talk to Kayla, sometimes even running to her when she was alone.

Nigel and Kayla went on a date within the first week where the latter revealed that she could date players too and change their personalities. However, after learning that Nigel was also flirting with Dominique, she immediately started talking to Seb, who revealed that she was just his type.

Seb also went on a date with another newcomer Flavia, as asked by the host, but refused to kiss her, saying that he could not let go of Kayla's thoughts. Too Hot to Handle fans were confused after watching the behavior of the male contestants and wondered why they were all obsessed with Kayla.

britney 🍒 @abigailblossoms i do not get the obsession with kayla at all #toohottohandle i do not get the obsession with kayla at all #toohottohandle

Too Hot to Handle fans wonder if Kayla is being fake

Too Hot to Handle viewers were shocked when Kayla compared her looks to singer Mariah Carey and wondered if she was faking her smile and fake laughing in front of the male cast members.

Blake Maroney @the_blakenator Kayla is just there ruining everyone’s lives to promote her onlyfans #TooHotToHandle Kayla is just there ruining everyone’s lives to promote her onlyfans #TooHotToHandle

ItsPhael @ItsPhael7

#toohottohandle The boys are ready to go on their knees for Kayla, while the other girls nvm The boys are ready to go on their knees for Kayla, while the other girls nvm😭 #toohottohandle

courtney @realitytvgirlxo Kayla is pretty but she looks very basic maybe I’m missing her personality?? #toohottohandle Kayla is pretty but she looks very basic maybe I’m missing her personality?? #toohottohandle

kendall @realitystxn Kayla’s a pretty girl but I’m not getting how almost every guy has her as #1 when girls like Jawahir and Dominique are there #TooHotToHandle Kayla’s a pretty girl but I’m not getting how almost every guy has her as #1 when girls like Jawahir and Dominique are there #TooHotToHandle https://t.co/EAtS5XjIg2

justhere4 @indie_vidualist Kayla saying she looks Mariah Carey is sending me #toohottohandle Kayla saying she looks Mariah Carey is sending me #toohottohandle

What happened on Too Hot to Handle season 4 episodes 1 to 5?

The Netflix season description of Too Hot to Handle reads as:

"The contestants spend the season at a sprawling villa in the Caribbean. A group of single twenty somethings land on an island with plans to party and make out as much as humanly possible. What they don’t realize is they’re about to be banned from having sex. Those who slip up pay the price, lowering their winnings each time they’re caught in someone else’s arms"

The grand prize of $200,000 was reduced to $117,000 by the end of Too Hot to Handle episode 5. The people who broke the no intimacy rule were:

Jawahir-Nick: $3000

Jawahir-Seb: $3000

Nigel-Kayla: $3000

Creed-Sophie: $6000

Seb-Kayla: $18,000 in episode 4 and $50,000 in episode 5

James immediately announced that he wanted to win the prize money to pay off his student loans so became the cop of the house, even waking up at night to keep a close watch. This led to him not giving proper attention to his love partner Brittan, who gave James many chances to get closer to her but he refused to take his eyes off the prize.

Ultimately, Brittan decided to switch partners and found love with newcomer Ethan. Sophie was interested in dating Creed and refused to date Ethan. However, Creed was impressed with newcomer Flavia and immediately broke things up with Sophie after her arrival. The current couples of the show up to episode 5 are:

Dominique and Nigel

Jawahir and Nick

Seb and Kayla

Ethan and Brittan

Flavia and Creed

The remaining 5 episodes of Too Hot to Handle season 4 will be released on Netflix next Wednesday, December 14, at 3 am ET.

