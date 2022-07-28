"This sister is something else lol": Married at First Sight couple Miguel and Lindy's family meeting gets intrusive

Tonight on Married at First Sight, Lindy and Miguel met each other's family and friends for the first time after their wedding, but things got awkward very quickly. Lindy's brother was concerned about her sister being physical with someone without knowing them because, in the Bible, a man and woman get intimate only after they know each other well.

He was concerned about Miguel still being single at 35 and asked him about his exes. Miguel politely replied that his ex-girlfriends either cheated on him or their interests with him were misaligned.

Miguel's sister first asked Lindy about her astrological sign not being compatible with Miguel, Cancer, and Gemini. She said that according to Astrology, he was a hopeless romantic, and their relationship would take a lot of effort. She also asked her about her finances and said Miguel earned a lot of money.

Lindy politely revealed that she had a massive amount of student debt and had spent a lot of money and effort on her education. Miguel's sister grew more intrusive at the time and said that Miguel might help her solve that issue.

Married at First Sight fans felt that Miguel's sister and Lindy's brother were meddling in the couple's private matters and that both of their families were very weird.

hxzydxze @hxzydxze #MAFS Okay Lindsey and Miguel's family is doing too much talking! Can y'all move so these people can fall in love?! #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS sandiego Okay Lindsey and Miguel's family is doing too much talking! Can y'all move so these people can fall in love?! #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MAFSsandiego https://t.co/8LtYhfBa0B

Nina G. @EyeVibeHigher #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight When Lindy and Miguel have a housewarming and her family shows up with holy water and bible verses and his family shows up with tarot cards and dressed in Dungeons and Dragons outfits, I want a front row seat because it’s going to be hilarious!! When Lindy and Miguel have a housewarming and her family shows up with holy water and bible verses and his family shows up with tarot cards and dressed in Dungeons and Dragons outfits, I want a front row seat because it’s going to be hilarious!! 😅😂 #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight

A recap of Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 3

Last week on Married at First Sight, Krysten and Mitch got married. Krysten's father gave her permission to marry a stranger. Mitch confused his mother-in-law to be his bride and later told her that she looked gorgeous.

Mitch also shouted at everyone when no one could tie his bow, which made his friends call him a 'groomzilla.' Krysten commented on how handsome Mitch was, but Mitch did not compliment her. Mitch said he did not like girls wearing a lot of makeup and heavy dresses.

Stacia met Nate's friend Megan who had moved to San Diego and became friends with Nate just a year ago. Megan told Stacia that the two had a lot of game nights and watched the sunset together.

Previously, Stacia had said that she would accept Nate's female friends if their bond had boundaries, but after meeting Megan, she grew insecure and asked Nate not to attend game nights frequently. Stacia also added that she did not want anyone to disrespect her marriage.

Lindy told Miguel that she had never slow danced with anyone. She also said in a confessional that she was crushing on her husband. Lindy's brother and Miguel had high tensions at the reception as Miguel said that he did not believe in organized religion, but Lindy's brother wanted someone religious for her sister.

Morgan said that she and Binh would get married next Saturday.

Married at First Sight airs every Wednesday on Lifetime at 8 pm ET.

