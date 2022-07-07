Married at First Sight Season 15 premiere: Krysten hides her wedding with Mitch from her father till wedding day

Tonight on the season premiere of Married at First Sight, the couples told their family and friends about their decision to marry a stranger and prepared for the D-day with their loved ones. Krysten and Mitch also told their loved ones about the big decision, but Krysten chose not to inform her father about the wedding.

She told her friends, who were not supportive of her decision to marry a stranger that she had decided not to tell her father about the wedding till the D-day. She said that she had informed her mother and sister of the wedding, and they were excited about the event.

She said she was very close to her father but did not want him to worry about her decision. Krysten had told him to get ready on 'a particular day' at 'a particular time' for an event.

Married at First Sight fans were shocked by her decision of not telling her father about such a big thing for no apparent reason.

Married at First Sight fans react as Krysten tells her father about her wedding on the D-day

Tonight, like the other ladies on the show, Krysten prepared for her wedding day by buying a wedding dress and enjoying her bachelorette party, but she chose to hide her wedding from her dad till D-day for no apparent reason. Married at First Sight fans felt that it was strange on her part to hide such a big news from her father.

Ay-Ay-Ron @_AyAyRon

#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight Oooh Krysten invited her Dad to an event and didn't tell her it's her wedding? Oooh Krysten invited her Dad to an event and didn't tell her it's her wedding?#MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/hOgXcuBVYJ

Violate Brown @BrownViolate

#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS I guess Kristen gonna tell her dad while he's walking her down the isle I guess Kristen gonna tell her dad while he's walking her down the isle 😂😂#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS https://t.co/EHNjCY9R3B

Violate Brown @BrownViolate 🤬

#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS Not telling your dad you're getting married until the wedding day? Oh he finna be 38 hot Not telling your dad you're getting married until the wedding day? Oh he finna be 38 hot 🔥🔥🤬#MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS https://t.co/PpbHVDRzfx

Trice Marie @TriceCanUCan Telling your Dad, whose opinion matters, that you’re getting married ON YOUR WEDDING DAY is a HORRIBLE idea #MAFS #MAFS sandiego Telling your Dad, whose opinion matters, that you’re getting married ON YOUR WEDDING DAY is a HORRIBLE idea #MAFS #MAFSsandiego https://t.co/zmI6qQYeDw

Shea Butter Beauty 💛 @NaturalMarshea Not telling your dad about your wedding makes me feel like you hide things Krysten. #MAFS Not telling your dad about your wedding makes me feel like you hide things Krysten. #MAFS

About Married at First Sight couple Krysten and Mitch

32-year-old Krysten is a sales representative based out of Virginia. She is very close to her family and plans to have her kids. She was previously engaged to her "Mr. Perfect," but things did not work out as expected, and they broke up.

To fulfill her dream of getting married and having a family of her own, she is looking for a' burly and masculine' man. She was the president of a sorority and considers herself to be the life of the party.

Her Lifetime bio says,

"Krysten has everything she has ever wanted except a partner to share it with. She loves love and being married is one of her greatest wishes."

Mitch's parents divorced when he was three years old, affecting his outlook on relationships. He has never been in a long-term relationship and his description reads,

"In the past, Mitch hasn’t been one for long-term relationships; he always gets in his head and throws in the towel before giving his partner a full chance. Mitch truly believes this might be his only shot at getting married and he’s ready to dive in head first."

He says that he is a talker and is looking for one too. He is a laidback and casual man but takes environmental preservation seriously.

Married at First Sight is a social experiment where strangers marry without meeting each other. The couples are chosen by experts DeVon Franklin, Dr. Pia Holec, Pastor Cal, and Dr. Pepper. The season 15 description of the show reads,

"Now as the Critic's Choice Award-winning hit series embarks on its milestone 15th season, premiering with a three-hour episode, July 6, at 8/7c on Lifetime, the show heads to the sunny West Coast for the first time ever. Singles from San Diego will meet their matches for a brand-new season. The love, stakes and suspense are at an all time high on this season of Married at First Sight."

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far