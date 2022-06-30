Festival D’ete de Quebec 2022: Lineup, tickets, dates, and more

Canada's annual music festival, Festival D’ete de Quebec, is slated to take place from July 6 to July 17, 2022. The festival has finally announced its lineup, and the headliners for the 12-day event include Halsey, Alanis Morissette, Maroon 5, $UICIDEBOY$, Rage Against the Machine, Luke Combs, Jack Johnson, Loud, Marshmello, Luis Fonsi, and Charlotte Cardin.

Performers will perform various stages on the venue, including The Bell Stage on the Plains of Abraham, The Loto-Quebec Stage at Place George-V, and The Hydro-Quebec Stage at Place d'Youville.

Festival D’ete de Quebec 2022 lineup and tickets

The event will feature performances from the likes of Denzel Curry, Ludacris, Lil Tecca, FouKi, Freddie Gibbs, and Young M.A, Charli XCX, Three Days Grace, the Beaches, Alexisonfire, Alex Sensation, and Remi Wolf, among others.

Also slated to perform at the festival are Geoffery, Tash Sultana, Talk, Matt Lang, Luke Combs, Dizzy, Alicia Moffet, Gayle, Night Lovell, Denzel Curry, 20Some, Rhymz, Alsion Wonderland, The Beaches, Luis Fonsi, Walk the Run, Walk Off the Moon, and Half Moon Run among others.

Passes for the 12-day event are alredy sold out on the festival's official website. However, a new Le Jardin pass is now available via the Festival’s page that will allow buyers access to their show of choice. The prices for the available tickets will range between $60 to $180 depending on the day of the festival.

More about the festival

Being held since 1968, Festival d'été de Québec (FEQ) is the biggest outdoor musical event in Quebec City, Canada. The 12-day festival takes place every year in July, and its main stage is the biggest self-supporting stage in North America. The festival attracted the biggest crowd in 2015 when The Rolling Stones were the headliners. The first editions of the festival were organized by a group of businesspeople and artists from Quebec City to highlight the artistic, economic, and tourist potential of the region.

The festival has grown through the years and diversified its music to include genres like rock music, punk, hip hop, classical music, world music, and electronic dance music. Numerous international headliners have also graced the stage of the festival.

More about the headliners

American singer Halsey gained popularity after self-releasing music on social media. She released her debut studio album, Badlands, in 2015, which received a Double Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The artist was featured in the 2016 hit single Closer by The Chainsmokers, which topped the charts in over 10 countries. Her subsequent albums, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, Manic, and If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, were released in 2017, 2020, and 2021, respectively.

Also headlining at the fest are Maroon 5, an American band consisting of lead vocalist Adam Levine, keyboardist and rhythm guitarist Jesse Carmichael, lead guitarist James Valentine, drummer Matt Flynn, keyboardist PJ Morton, and multi-instrumentalist and bassist Sam Farrar. The band signed to Reprise Records under a different name and released their first album, titled The Fourth World, in 1997.

By 2002, they rebranded as Maroon 5, and released their debut album Songs About Jane in June 2002. The album featured many hit singles, including Harder to Breathe, This Love and She Will Be Loved, which helped the band achieve commercial success. The band won the Grammy for Best New Artist in 2005.

