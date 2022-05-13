Charli XCX Stranger Things concert: How to watch, livestream access and all you need to know

The new season of Stranger Things is just around the corner. To mark the return of the famed Netflix show, popular artists including Charli XCX will perform live at a virtual concert. The virtual concert, titled Live From The Upside Down, is scheduled for June 23. Soft Cell, The Go-Go’s and Corey Hart are also expected to perform at the concert.

Live From The Upside Down is a collaboration between Netflix and Doritos.

How to get access to Stranger Things virtual concert?

The virtual concert, to be held on June 23, will be broadcast on the same day. Fans can access virtual tickets for the concert by purchasing Doritos or Doritos 3D Crunch snacks featuring the limited-edition Stranger Things packaging. They can also visit Snacks.com for limited edition official merchandise.

Some lucky fans will find exclusive “golden” tickets hidden across the three 3D Crunch flavors — Three Cheese, Spicy Ranch and Chili Cheese Nacho. The winners of the golden tickets will also get official replicas of the guitar which is featured in the upcoming season of the show.

Live From The Upside Down has a close connection with the sci-fi series' plotline. Hawkins, Indiana, was expected to host the Doritos Music Fest ’86 as part of the story in the show. However, the tour bus crashed and the retro artists were sucked into the Upside Down. The nomenclature of the event is thus perfect.

When will Netflix release Stranger Things Season 4?

Stranger Things Season 4 is divided into two volumes. The first part will drop on Netflix on May 27 and the second volume will arrive on July 1, 2022. The new season will feature a total of nine episodes, and it will be followed by one final season.

Ross Duff, the co-creator of the show, remains vague about the possibility of a spinoff:

“The key for us is that it needs to feel like its own distinct thing, not that we’re just retreading what we’ve already done,” before teasing: “I do think we have something pretty exciting, so we’ll see.”

The show first premiered on Netflix on July 15, 2016. Set in the backdrop of the 1980s, the series has received critical acclaim for its characterization, plot, acting, soundtrack, and more. The fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana has to stand strong against supernatural horrors that change everyone's lives. The first season revolved around the disappearance of a young boy named Will Byers and the sudden arrival of Eleven, a girl with psychokinetic abilities.

