Rage Against The Machine announce reunion tour 2022-2023: Tickets, lineup and other details

American rock legends, Rage Against The Machine, has announced a reunion tour, titled Public Service Announcement, much to the delight of music fans. The tour will begin this summer in North America, and will extend till 2023.

Rage And The Machine is also scheduled to perform in Europe and UK as part of their reunion tour. The band will make stops at Antwerp, Belgium, Zurich, Switzerland, Vienna, Austria, Krakow, Poland, Prague and Czech Republic, among other cities.

Tickets for Rage Against the Machine reunion tour 2022-2023 are available through Ticketmaster.

NOVA TWINS @NovaTwinsMusic



We’ve had to keep this secret for far too long, so excited to finally tell u all!! 🥵 Beyond honoured to join this legendary line-up, can’t thank RATM enough for inviting us, can’t wait for the reunion! Edinburgh get READY We’re supporting Rage Against The Machine!!!!!We’ve had to keep this secret for far too long, so excited to finally tell u all!!🥵 Beyond honoured to join this legendary line-up, can’t thank RATM enough for inviting us, can’t wait for the reunion! Edinburgh get READY

Rage Against The Machine Tour 2022 and 2023 full lineup

2022

July 09 — East Troy, WI at Alpine Valley Music Theatre

July 11 — Chicago, IL at United Center

July 12 – Chicago, IL at United Center ^

July 15 – Ottawa, ON at Ottawa Bluesfest ^

July 16 – Quebec City, QC at Festival d’ete de Quebec

July 19 – Hamilton, ON at FirstOntario Centre ^

July 21 — Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena ^

July 23 – Toronto, ON at Scotiabank Arena ^

July 25 – Buffalo, NY at KeyBank Center ^

July 27 – Cleveland, OH at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ^

July 29 – Pittsburgh, PA at PPG Paints Arena ^

July 31 – Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena ^

August 02 – Washington DC at Capital One Arena ^

August 03 – Washington DC at Capital One Arena ^

August 08 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden ^

August 09 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden ^

August 11 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden ^

August 12 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden ^

August 14 – New York, NY at Madison Square Garden ^

August 24 – Edinburgh, UK at Royal Highlands Centre ^

August 26 – Leeds, UK at Leeds Festival

August 28 – Reading, UK at Reading Festival

August 30 – Paris, FR at Rock en Seine Festival

September 01 – Antwerp, BE at Sportpaleis ^

September 03 – Hannover, DE at Expo Plaza

September 05 – Zurich, CH at Hallenstadion

September 08 – Malaga, ES at Andalucia Big Festival

September 10 – Madrid, ES at Mad Cool Sunset

September 13 – Vienna, AT at Stadthalle ^

September 15 – Krakow, PL at Tauron Arena ^

September 17 – Zagreb, HR at Zagreb Arena ^

September 19 – Prague, CZ at O2 Arena ^

2023

February 22 – Las Cruces, NM at Pan American Center ^

February 24 – El Paso, TX at Don Haskins Center ^

February 26 – Glendale, AZ at Gila River Arena ^

February 28 – Glendale, AZ at Gila River Arena ^

March 03 – Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena ^

March 05 – Oakland, CA at Oakland Arena ^

March 07 – Portland, OR at Moda Center ^

March 09 – Tacoma, WA at Tacoma Dome ^

March 11 – Vancouver, BC at Pacific Coliseum ^

March 13 – Calgary, AB at Scotiabank Saddledome ^

March 15 – Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place ^

March 17 – Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre ^

March 19 – Minneapolis, MN at Target Center ^

March 20 – Minneapolis, MN at Target Center ^

March 22 – Sioux Falls, SD at Denny Sanford Premiere Center ^

March 28 – Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center ^

March 30 – St. Louis, MO at Enterprise Center ^

March 01 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena ^

March 02 – Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena ^

^ = with Run The Jewels

What do we know about the Europe/UK tour of Rage Against The Machine?

Rage Against The Machine has announced an outdoor summer show in Edinburgh on August 24, kicking off the second leg of the tour. They will be often be accompanied by Run The Jewels during their UK and Europe performances.

As far as we know, Rage Against The Machine is slated to perform at the Reading & Leeds Festival on August 26 and 28. Massive Attack and The Chemical Brothers will also perform alongside the band during this festival.

The band will also reportedly headline Mad Cool Festival’s new offshoot festival, Mad Cool Sunset, in Madrid, Spain on September 10,

More about Rage Against The Machine

Rage Against The Machine was formed in 1991 and consists of vocalist Zack de la Rocha, bassist and backing vocalist Tim Commerford, guitarist Tom Morello, and drummer Brad Wilk. The band had announced that they would reunite in November 2019 for a world tour, but it was postponed to 2021 and then to 2022, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

