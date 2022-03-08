Phoebe Bridgers Reunion Tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, presale, price, dates, and more

Phoebe Bridgers has released new dates for upcoming Reunion tour that will start in April when she performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, after which she will head to North America. Around mid-June, the singer-songwriter will head to Europe and will head to the UK in late June where she will sing at the Latitude festival.

She will also perform at Glastonbury and will return to the United States in August for more concerts. Bridgers also has gigs slated for Canada, Europe, and her first UK and Ireland dates after nearly four years.

Bridgers started off with the US leg of her Reunion tour last September, after the release of her 2020 album Punisher. The tickets for the Reunion tour will be available from March 11 at 10:00 am GMT. Tickets can be purchased here.

Phoebe Bridgers’ upcoming tour dates

June 20 – Fairview Park, Dublin, Ireland

June 22 – Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

June 24-25 – Glastonbury, Somerset, UK

June 26 – O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

June 30 – Roskilde Festival, Roskilde, Denmark

July 2 – Rock Werchter Festival, Werchter, Belgium

July 3 – Down The Rabbit Hole Festival, Ewijk, Netherlands

July 5 – Carroponte, Milan, Italy

July 7 – Bilbao BBK Festival, Bilbao, Spain

July 8 – Mad Cool Festival, Madrid, Spain

July 9 – NOS Alive Festival, Lisbon, Portugal

July 14 – Colours of Ostrava, Ostrava, Czech Republic

July 17 – Lollapalooza Paris, Paris, France

July 22 – Latitude Festival, Suffolk, UK

July 23 – O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

July 26 – O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

Phoebe released her album Punisher a day earlier than it was announced in June 2020. "I'm not [delaying] the record until things go back to 'normal' because I don't think they should. Here it is a little early," she had said. In September 2020, she played to an all-virtual audience of four million at Red Rocks Amphitheatre as part of their Unpaused Concert Series.

In November of that year, Phoebe Bridgers announced an EP featuring four reworked tracks from Punisher, entitled Copycat Killer, in collaboration with Rob Moose. Copycat Killer was released digitally on November 20, 2020. On November 23, Bridgers released a cover of Merle Haggard's If We Make It Through December, with proceeds going to Los Angeles' Downtown Women's Center.

