Latitude Festival 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, and all you need to know

Latitude Festival 2022 has been announced for July. The event is slated to take place from 21-24 in Henham Park, Suffolk. It will be headlined by Lewis Capaldi, Foals and Snow Patrol in the Obelisk Arena, while Russell Howard will headline the Comedy Arena.

The Sunrise Arena, known for discovering new bands, will be headlined by A Certain Ratio and Let’s Eat Grandma.

Prospective attendees must sign up to access the presale. After subscribing to the mailing list, you will get a link via email. The presale will begin on March 3 at 10:00 am. Three (UK) and Barclays customers get early access to tickets from March 1 through a reward scheme. People who have access to Three can download the Three+ Rewards app to purchase tickets.

General tickets for the event will go on sale on March 4 through Ticketmaster. The tickets have add-on options, including Weekend and Family Camping. Attendees can also bring caravans, cars, motorhomes, and campervans to the festival.

Latitude 2022: Lineup

Besides the arena headliners, the lineup includes:

Manic Street Preachers, Modest Mouse, Maggie Rogers, Little Simz, Phoebe Bridgers, Rina Sawayama, Shed Seven, Caroline Polachek, Mahalia, Maximo Park, Self Esteem, The Afghan Whigs, Beth Orton, A Certain Ratio, Akala, Billie Marten, Cavetown, Example, Freya Ridings, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Joe Armon-Jones, Kae Tempest, Katy J Pearson, Larkin Poe, Los Bitchos, Mark Owen, Mdou Moctar, Nilüfer Yanya, Orlando Weeks, Porridge Radio, Rumer, Self Esteem, Sevdaliza, The Afghan Whigs, Tribes, Azure Ryder, Bad With Phones, Bartees Strange, Berwyn, Bessie Turner, Cassia, Cktrl, Gaffa Tape Sandy, Hudson Taylor, John, JP Saxe, Let’s Eat Grandma, Melt Yourself Down, Oklou, Penelope Scott Tamzene, Tina Boonstra among others.

Artists like Lewis Capaldi, Maggie Rogers and Hussain Manawer will make their debuts. Meanwhile, Snow Patrol is returning to the festival after 16 years. They performed at the first Latitude event in 2006. Foals will be returning to the festival for the first time since 2013.

The annual festival was first held in 2006. It was canceled in 2020 due to COVID. Besides music acts, the festival also celebrates theater, comedy, poetry, dance and literature by hosting stalls and a vibrant flea market.

