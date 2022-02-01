Longitude Festival 2022 tickets: Where to buy, lineup, dates, and all about the Marlay Park extravaganza

Dublin's largest outdoor music festival, Longitude Festival, returns this July at Marlay Park. The three-day event will be held at Marlay Park from July 1-3, 2022, with tickets on sale this Friday (February 4) at 9 am GMT on this link.

Dave and Doja Cat will perform on Friday night, Tyler, The Creator and Megan Thee Stallion will perform on Saturday, and A$AP Rocky and The Kid Laroi will close out the festival on Sunday.

Longitude Festival lineup

The Longitude Festival is being held for the first time since 2019 after COVID forced organizers to cancel events in 2020 and 2021.

It will also feature performances by Jack Harlow, Baby Keem, Polo G, and Ski Mask the Slump God, in addition to the headliners.

Day passes for the music festival cost €99.50 ($112), while weekend passes are available at €239.50 ($269).

Here's the event lineup:

Friday, July 1, 2022: Dave & Doja Cat

Saturday, July 2, 2022: Tyler, The Creator & Megan Thee Stallion

Sunday, July 3, 2022: A$AP Rocky & The Kid Laroi

Across the weekend: Polo G, D-Block Europe, Jack Harlow, Baby Keem, Central Cee, Ski Mask The Slump God, M Huncho, Digga D, ArrDee, Pa Salieu, CKay, Denise Chaila, Offica, Knucks, Enny, Ivorian Doll, Sello

Organizers will start announcing more artists as the event draws closer.

Longitude has hosted a slew of acts, including Phoenix, Vampire Weekend, Disclosure, Bastille, Kendrick Lamar, The National, and The Weeknd. The festival has been held at Marlay Park since 2013. MCD Productions and Festival Republic are in charge of organizing it.

When the festival began, the lineup consisted primarily of bands and singer-songwriters such as Phoenix (band), Kodaline, and Sam Smith.

As the festival progressed, it primarily featured hip hop artists such as Stormzy, Travis Scott, and Ski Mask the Slump God. Longitude Festival has a sister festival called Latitude Festival in the United Kingdom.

