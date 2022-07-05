Jason Derulo's relationship history explored as ex Jena Frumes claims she was 'cheated on and lied to' constantly

Jason Derulo's ex Jena Frumes recently shut down an Instagram follower for trying to label her as a "Wh**e." The 28-year-old had posted a picture of herself on her Instagram account, with the caption:

"You are beautiful, you are worth it and YOU are irreplaceable. Don’t forget that"

A follower then decided to question the model's caption with a comment that read:

"You're worth it in what way? You're not married, which means your child is a b****rd and you're playing the wh**e role. Y'all got morals mixed up."

The commenter was referring to Frumes's 13-month-old son with Derulo.

The influencer was quick to respond to the follower and claimed that she did aspire to marry Derulo, but broke up because of constantly being "disrespected & cheated on" by the singer.

Derulo was previously accused of cheating by his ex Carmen Ortega, who had claimed back then she had an affair with him while he was still in a relationship with his then-girlfriend, Jordin Sparks.

Jena Frumes opens up about the reasons behind her split with Jason Derulo

In response to the follower's comments on er Instagram post, Frumes replied:

"I wouldn't call myself a wh**e, it's unfortunate, that the situation didn't work out because we once did aspire to be married but maybe it's best to be single than to be in a relationship & constantly be disrespected & cheated on and lied to. Or is it better to stay quiet so people like you approve?"

She later posted a long message on her Instagram story, writing about her relationship experience with Derulo. She started by saying that it wasn't her choice to be a single mom, going on to talk about how she had wanted love, marriage and "the happy family unit."

Instagram story posted by Frumes (Image via @jenafrumes/Instagram)

In the story, Frumes shed light on her past relationship with the Talk Dirty singer, claiming that he wanted a "different girl every week." She wrote:

"If a man wants a different girl every week over his family I'll never accept that...we will never be able to make it work 'happily,' was straight up told that I should 'turn the other cheek.' I'll never be OK with sharing a lover that I love with all my heart!!!"

Frumes also wrote about how women should not be blamed and stressed on how they put in time and effort to make a relationship "work." She concluded her message by explaining that she loved Derulo and had planned a "life together" with him. However, things hadn't worked out the way she wanted.

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes broke up in September 2021, after dating for around 18 months. They have a 13-month-old son together, called Jason King.

A quick look at Jason Derulo's relationship history

1) Jordin Sparks

Jason Derulo has been linked with numerous women in the past, but his first public relationship was with American Idol star Jordin Sparks.

Sparks won the sixth season of the show at the age of 17, and became the youngest contestant to win the show in 2007. The pair confirmed their relationship in 2011 and worked on a few songs together. Fans even expected an engagement after Jason Derulo released the song, Marry Me.

However, the two split up in 2014. According to Sparks, the couple broke up vaguely after a small fight before she left for a trip. She also said that Derulo reached out to her via a friend to collect his belongings and car from her house.

2) Carmen Ortega

The rumors of Jason Derulo dating model Carmen Ortega started to make rounds a few months after his breakup with Sparks. Their romance didn't last long as the two split after a month of dating. Ortega also claimed that the Swalla singer had cheated on former-girlfriend Sparks with her.

3) Daphne Joy

Derulo was later linked to lingerie and swimsuit model Daphne Joy. The couple dated from November 2015 to May 2016.

4) Ragon Miller

The couple were first spotted together in 2016 but didn't comment on the status of their relationship back then. Miller is a model and worked as a backup dancer for Derulo.

They confirmed their relationship through social media, posting pictures of themselves with each other on Valentine's day. The couple had a low-key breakup and haven't revealed the reason behind it.

5) Jena Frumes

The two met in the gym in 2020 and immediately hit it off. They started dating in March of the same year and became popular among fans for their TikTok content.

The couple stayed together during the COVID-19 lockdown and had a child in May 2021. The pair later broke up on September 23, 2021, but maintained a friendly relationship.

He told People magazine:

"It's a beautiful thing [that we can support each other], especially given our new relationship: co-parenting. We have an amazing relationship, and we don't care if we're confusing people about our situation because our situation is our situation."

The duo sparked rumors of a reconciliation after they were spotted partying in LA earlier in 2022. They also spent time together vacationing in Miami with their TikTok friends.

However, neither Derulo nor Frumes confirmed any speculations regarding their reunion.

