What happened to Jason Derulo? Fans respond with hilarious memes after singer gets into a fight with two men who call him Usher 

Swalla singer Jason Derulo lost his cool on Tuesday as he pounced on a man while coming out of a casino at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas. He attacked two men after one of them referred to him as R&B singer Usher. The video of the attack has now gone viral, leaving the internet with memes galore.
The incident took place when the 32-year-old came off of an escalator and passed a group of onlookers. Many had their phone cameras out, while one of them shouted “f**k you b***h” and called him Usher. This led Jason Derulo to attack the men. He hopped over a security rope and went on to punch them.
Someone could also be heard shouting in the viral video: "Ayo, why did you slap him, dawg."
It is unclear why Derulo took to physical assault after being referred to as Usher. The explosive reaction was evidently uncalled for.
Internet reacts to Jason Derulo’s outburst at casino
A video taken by social media user @christian_labare8 showcased Jason Derulo being handcuffed and taken away from the scene. Eyewitnesses told Page Six, the onlooking men did not do anything for the Savage Love singer to attack them.
Reacting to Derulo attacking the strangers, a few tweets read:
Following the attack, the singer was taken away to the Las Vegas Police Department. The Daily Mail later reported that he was released from police custody.
The two unidentified men who were attacked did not want to press charges against the singer. However, they did sustain some facial wounds, which did not require a hospital visit.
TMZ reported that the singer was removed from the Aria Resort and Casino property and was also issued a no trespassing notice.
This is the first time the singer has been exposed for getting into a brawl since embracing fatherhood. He shares a seven-month-old son with his ex Jena Frumes.
The singer has not issued a statement yet regarding the attack at the Las Vegas casino.