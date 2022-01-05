×
What happened to Jason Derulo? Fans respond with hilarious memes after singer gets into a fight with two men who call him Usher 

Jason Derulo punches stranger after latter calls him Usher (Image via Getty Images)
Jason Derulo punches stranger after latter calls him Usher (Image via Getty Images)
Karishma Rao
Modified Jan 05, 2022 10:04 AM IST
Swalla singer Jason Derulo lost his cool on Tuesday as he pounced on a man while coming out of a casino at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas. He attacked two men after one of them referred to him as R&B singer Usher. The video of the attack has now gone viral, leaving the internet with memes galore.

The incident took place when the 32-year-old came off of an escalator and passed a group of onlookers. Many had their phone cameras out, while one of them shouted “f**k you b***h” and called him Usher. This led Jason Derulo to attack the men. He hopped over a security rope and went on to punch them.

Someone could also be heard shouting in the viral video: "Ayo, why did you slap him, dawg."

It is unclear why Derulo took to physical assault after being referred to as Usher. The explosive reaction was evidently uncalled for.

Internet reacts to Jason Derulo’s outburst at casino

A video taken by social media user @christian_labare8 showcased Jason Derulo being handcuffed and taken away from the scene. Eyewitnesses told Page Six, the onlooking men did not do anything for the Savage Love singer to attack them.

Reacting to Derulo attacking the strangers, a few tweets read:

That Jason derulo fight got me tickled😂
I’m sorry but Jason Derulo getting into a fight cause someone called him Usher is the funniest fucking thing to happen so far this year I LOVE 2022
@WhitneyCummings Hope he started the fight singing an autotuned "Jason Derulo" https://t.co/rw3cS601rC
Jason Derulo after winning that fight https://t.co/YOpFZacxxt
On one hand, I usually roll my eyes whenever a celebrity is involved in some sort of fightOn the other, I think Jason Derulo decking someone because they called him Usher is the funniest thing I’ve read all week https://t.co/t3xJ9NtKuo
Jason Derulo got in a fight because somebody thought he was Usher. Bro, they did that on purpose https://t.co/XDnEeBv81J
"Hey it's Usher"Jason Derulo:https://t.co/bXhwNpy0ih
Imagine hearing this after getting knocked out by Jason Derulo. https://t.co/K9NuoLhDYH
I want to see Jason Derulo fight Jake Paul… https://t.co/F598U99Jmn
Jason Derulo!!!! "He wanna fight i wanna tussle" https://t.co/Kd2OzOxSOx
Jason Derulo wanting to fight two men because he was mistaken as Usher is the most C-list celebrity thing he could do lmaooo

Following the attack, the singer was taken away to the Las Vegas Police Department. The Daily Mail later reported that he was released from police custody.

The two unidentified men who were attacked did not want to press charges against the singer. However, they did sustain some facial wounds, which did not require a hospital visit.

TMZ reported that the singer was removed from the Aria Resort and Casino property and was also issued a no trespassing notice.

This is the first time the singer has been exposed for getting into a brawl since embracing fatherhood. He shares a seven-month-old son with his ex Jena Frumes.

The singer has not issued a statement yet regarding the attack at the Las Vegas casino.

Edited by Shaheen Banu
